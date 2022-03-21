Roula Rouva Real Estate Helps with Real Estate Dreams in Corfu and Beyond

Special Insert: Investments & Real Estate in Greece

Maria Michelle Rouva is President and COO of the RR Group Of Companies, which includes Roula Rouva Real Estate, whose slogan is “Everyone deserves a place in paradise.” The National Herald asked her about how easy it is for someone to buy real estate in Greece, especially if they are thousands of miles away, and how can Roula Rouva Real Estate help.

Maria Michelle Rouva: Our agency, knowing the deep desire of Hellenes Abroad to maintain their bonds with Greece, either by buying a house that meets their wishes and needs, or by investing in a rising and promising real estate market, undertakes the task of providing the best consultancy services. In particular, we undertake to complete the whole process within a short period of time, so the Greeks of the Diaspora can become owners of a property in Greece, no matter how far away they are. We are delighted to indicate to the potential buyers real estate that suits their wishes and needs and help them find the house of their dreams. Our team of professionals undertakes to complete the process as soon as possible with transparency and security and our legal department also undertakes the issuance of residence permits.

TNH: What documents does a Diaspora Hellene need in order to search for and buy a house and how can your agency help with that?

MMR: The vast majority of Greeks living abroad are not only Diaspora Hellenes but also expatriate citizens of other countries, and therefore, in order to have access to the Greek real estate market they need to have a valid passport. Of course, in any case, our brokers are always willing to answer any question and guide those interested in the properties for sale using electronic means, so interested buyers can choose from the comfort of their home the property of their dreams. However, the existence of a valid passport is a prerequisite for the successful completion of the purchase agreement.

TNH: Tell our readers why this the right time to by Real Estate in Greece, but tell us also, aren’t properties in places like Corfu expensive?

MMR: It is always the right time to invest in a country that will never lose its sunshine, tasty food, hospitable people – and first and foremost, its historical heritage. Greece is a place that will always be attractive and Corfu especially is a place that managed to keep its prices high even through the financial crisis that hit the world. It is proven that owning a property and investing in Corfu can only be a very smart move – Corfu has all kind of properties, starting from very budget friendly to multimillion-dollar villas, so it is safe to say that everyone can find their dream property.

TNH: What is special about Roula Rouva Real Estate Agency and its website?

MMR: Our agency was founded on the pillars of providing the best customer care and we pride ourselves on the quality of the services that we provide. We truly believe that only if you love what you do and you have passion about it you can reach your highest potential as a person. Our website was custom made in order to provide the best possible experience to the visitor and of course to be easy to navigate and view the properties. We are very proud for our website to have been honored as the ‘Best Real Estate Agency Website’ by the European Property Awards in London. Our agency also won ‘Best Real Estate Agency Greece’ and ‘Best Real Estate Agency Marketing Greece’ for 2021.

TNH: Tell our readers about the financing options for Diaspora Hellenes, including Greek government programs.

MMR: At the national level, tax breaks are provided. In particular, in cases where article 5C of the Greek Income Tax Code applies, salaried employees in the private sector, small and medium-sized businesses, and self-employed persons employed in Greece but having their tax residence abroad can transfer their tax residence to Greece and be subject to the favorable provisions of the above mentioned article, which provides for a reduction of income tax by 50% and exemption from living presumptions for their homes and cars for seven years. In particular, it provides: a) the possibility of alternative taxation of global income for young tax residents who make significant investments in Greece, but also b) alternative taxation for foreign pension beneficiaries, who transfer their tax residence to our country. In other words, the return of Diaspora Hellenes is indirectly supported by these favorable provisions. Furthermore, expatriate Greeks, but also in general, residents abroad, regardless of origin, have the right to be financed in the same way as with any other citizen residing in Greece, i.e. by receiving a housing loan. In fact, at this point it is worth mentioning that our legal department can undertake the issuance of a VAT number and provide legal advises.