Release Athens, Niarchos Foundation Showcase Rock the House Concerts

Music

ATHENS – In another sign the waning COVID-19 pandemic is in the rear view mirror and people eager to gather and celebrate, a series of high-line concerts is coming to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) from June 20-3.

In a summer collaboration with Release Athens at the SNF Cultural Center seaside facilities, there will be featured headliners on stages and wall-to-wall music for a few days in an extravaganza.

Internationally acclaimed artists will play ontwo stages, at Plateia Nerou and at the Great Lawn of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) with foundation support allowing reduced prices to accommodate more fans.

Spanish pop singer superstar Rosalía will be the first performer on June 20, the collaborators noting that she will “show how she represents everything contemporary pop strives to be: a bold sonic mix without barriers and with a willingness to transcend cultural and musical boundaries.”

On June 21, the headliner will be the Norwegian duo Röyksopp and Australian non-binary gender fluid multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, Tash Sultana, as They/Them will have their first appearance in Greece.

On June 23, the legendary British singer Siouxsie, in the midst of a big comeback, will give her first performance in a decade following by a performance from Interpol, famous for bringing back the post-punk sound with a modern twist.

More artists will be announced for what promises to be a real shinday and days of music and more music in the summer air. The ticket proceeds go to Release Athens exclusively as SNFF doesn’t accept money from private individuals, corporations, or any other organizations.

In line with the wider mental health theme of this year’s SNF Nostos, SNF is making 500,000 euros ($534,875) in grants under the name SNF x Release Athens to nonprofit organizations whose mission is to support mental health.