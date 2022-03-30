x

March 30, 2022

Police: 6 Killed in Pennsylvania Pileup of 80 Vehicles

March 30, 2022
By Associated Press
Interstate Crash-Pennsylvania
A small car is crushed between tractor trailers following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit in Foster Township, Pa., Monday, March 28, 2022. (David McKeown/Republican-Herald via AP)

POTTSVILLE, Pa.— A deadly pileup involving 80 vehicles on a Pennsylvania interstate during a snow squall killed six people, state police said Wednesday.

“There were 6 fatalities involved in this crash. Identities of the victims will be released once death notifications have been made to their families,” state police in Frackville said.

Police also said the crash Monday involved 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles, for a total of 80, which is greater than earlier estimates of 40 to 60 vehicles.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A stretch of an interstate highway in Pennsylvania reopened early Wednesday, days after a snow squall led to a deadly pileup that killed at least three people and injured dozens more.

The northbound lanes on Interstate 81 reopened just after midnight after crews finished clearing the crash site, state police tweeted. The southbound side had reopened hours after Monday’s multivehicle wreck.

The crash took place in poor visibility and involved between 40 and 60 vehicles, authorities said. It was captured in videos posted on social media that showed drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as the cascade of crashes unfolded.

In one video, an out of control tractor-trailer smashed into a large dump truck turning it nearly 180 degrees, another large truck caught fire and spewed black smoke into the air, and an SUV struck a passenger car sending it spinning narrowly past a person standing on the shoulder in snow and fog.

Some vehicles were mostly burned and others melted onto the highway. Authorities said they needed to go through each vehicle to make sure there were no human remains.

State police have not updated the number of fatalities.

Dr. David J. Moylan, the Schuylkill County coroner, has said three fatalities have been confirmed and that number could rise. A Pennsylvania State Police incident report noted 24 people were taken to four hospitals.

WASHINGTON — Maine Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday she will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but assuring that Jackson will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

