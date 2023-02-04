x

February 4, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 5ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Society

Polar Vortex Bashes Northeast U.S., the Coldest Wind Chills in Decades

February 4, 2023
By The National Herald
Winter Weather New Hampshire
Two women are bundled up in cold weather clothing while walking during a frigid weather snap, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Portsmouth, N.H. Windchills in New England are expected to be sub-zero on Friday and Saturday across the region. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NEW YORK – Bitter cold and increasing wind speeds are battering the northeastern United States after temperatures fell dramatically overnight Saturday. The coldest wind chills in decades are being observed on Saturday, but according to The New York Times, “conditions across the region were expected to quickly become more moderate by Sunday.”

The newspaper is reporting that, “frigid conditions were expected to break records across the region. As of early Saturday, it had hit 4 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City, minus 6 in Hartford, Conn., and minus 15 in Concord, NH, with the wind making it feel much colder everywhere. The wind chill reading in Caribou, MN, hit as low as minus 48 overnight.”

More than 10,000 households in New York State were without electricity and government officials “urged people to stay inside and prepared for the possibility of widespread power outages” as authorities opened warming shelters according to The Times.

“This is one of the coldest events that we’ve seen in years… We’re encouraging people to stay indoors,” said Samantha Sheehan, a spokeswoman for the mayor of Burlington, VT.

“In Boston, where the deep freeze was minus 9 degrees Saturday morning, Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts said the doors at South Station, the downtown train hub, would remain unlocked for those who chose not to use the city’s other shelters… Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston declared a cold emergency through Sunday… In New York, a Code Blue was in effect, meaning that no one seeking shelter would be denied,” The Times reported.

“This is just kind of an Arctic intrusion,” said Stephen Baron, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine. “Sometimes in the winter the jetsream dips and the Arctic oscillation allows the cold air to come into our area for a day or two,” according to the Associated Press.

The Times noted that, “the atmospheric culprit behind the cold snap in the Northeast this weekend – the polar vortex – has descended on the United States after bringing bitterly cold Arctic air to Asia last month. The vortex, an expanse of cold, high-altitude air that generally circles the Arctic, occasionally shifts south from the North Pole. That causes temperatures to drop suddenly in the mid latitudes, as they did on Friday in Boston and New York City.”

The AP writes that, “the good news is that the cold air is expected to move out of much of the region by Sunday, when temperatures could rise to the 40s.”

“That’s quite a change,” the National Weather Service’s Baron said.

(Material from The New York Times and the Associated Press was used in this article)

RELATED

Society
Skull Found in ’97 in Remote Alaska Belongs to New York Man

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A skull found in 1997 in a remote part of Alaska's Interior belongs to a New York man whose death was likely caused by a bear mauling, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

Society
New England Knows Winter, But Why so Dangerously Cold?
Politics
Democrats Set to Shake Up Start of 2024 Presidential Primary

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.