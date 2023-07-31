x

July 31, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 91ºF

Cinema

Pee-Wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Dies from Cancer at 70

July 31, 2023
By Associated Press
Paul Reubens
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose character Pee-wee Herman became a cultural phenomenon through films and TV shows, has died.

Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Reubens said in a statement released with the announcement of his death. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

FILE – Paul Reubens attends the world premiere of “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday” during the South by Southwest Film Festival on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

RELATED

Literature
Book Review: True Crime Meets History in Sara DiVello’s 1920s Murder Mystery ‘Broadway Butterfly’

“Broadway Butterfly” by Sara DiVello (Thomas & Mercer)The unsolved murder of the beautiful Dot King captivated New York.

Literature
Gus Miliotis Miles Shares His Memoir ‘A Labyrinth of Life’
Culture
Podcaster Joe Rogan Runs into Guns ‘n Roses’ Axl Rose Visiting Greece

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.