April 30, 2023

Optimistic Climate at New York’s Pre-Parade Reception

April 30, 2023
By Christodoulos Athanasatos
(Photo by Christodoulos Athanasatos)

NEW YORK – In attendance in the ground floor ballroom of the Pierre Hotel was the full panoply of Greek Parade dignitaries at the traditional morning reception before the marching begins. Once again, as at other events this past week, messages of unity were expressed in light of the parade that was to shortly follow on 5th Avenue.

Parade Committee Chairman Philip Christopher, first invited to the podium the Ambassador of Greece to the U.S. Alexandra Papadopoulou, who emphasized that the embassy and consular authorities were present and stressing the importance of the celebration of the great anniversary of Greek Independence.

(Photo by Christodoulos Athanasatos)
(Photo by Christodoulos Athanasatos)

Immediately afterwards, the U.S. Ambassador to Greece George J. Tsunis also stressed the importance of the Parade, noting also that it is an event that was honored by his family throughout his lifetime and that he himself has marched in uniform. At the same time, he referred to the symbolism of the anniversary and the substantial support given by Americans to the Greek struggle for freedom.

The owner of WABC Radio, John Catsimatidis, also gave a greeting and spoke about the importance of the parade and the fact that the Greek-American community is present.

(Photo by Christodoulos Athanasatos)
(Photo by Christodoulos Athanasatos)

In his own speech, the Deputy Leader of the New York State Senate, Michael Gianaris referred, as he often does, to the ever-expanding Greek delegation in the State legislature, noting also the he too has been present at the parade since he was a child.

Immediately afterwards, State Senator, Andrew Gounardes said that the Parade is a link between the older and younger generations of Greek-Americans and highlighted his own example and the fact that he himself is a fourth generation American Hellene who has remained close to the parade and the Greek-American community.

(Photo by Christodoulos Athanasatos)

Also present were the Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou, the Consul, Dimitris Papageorgiou, Rhode Island State Leo Raptakis, Greek politician Fani Palli-Petralia, members of the Parade Committee and the Federation, as well as businesspersons and sponsors.

