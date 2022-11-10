x

November 10, 2022

Monkey Pox Infections Reach 85 in Greece

November 10, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Monkeypox Vaccine
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

ATHENS – The total number of certified monkey pox infections since the start of recording until November 10 was 85, all men, with a median age 37 years, with sixteen having travelled abroad, the Hellenic Public Health Organisation announced on Thursday.

It also noted that, despite the fact that the number of new infections has dropped significantly, new incidents are being recorded without the infected having travelled abroad.

