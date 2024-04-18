Mitsotakis from Brussels: EU Aims to Prevent Middle East Crisis Escalation    

Politics

BRUSSELS – European Union leaders over a two-day summit of the special European Council will discuss economic and competitiveness issues in Ukraine, Türkiye, the Middle East and Lebanon, stated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis upon his arrival in Brussels on Wednesday night.

Regarding developments in the Middle East, Mitsotakis voiced his unequivocal condemnation of the Israeli attack by Iran. He stressed that this should be accompanied by urging all members of the European Council to do whatever is in their power to de-escalate the crisis and prevent it from spreading regionally. Expressing satisfaction with the discussion on the situation in Lebanon, he noted that this directly affects Cyprus as significant refugee flows from Lebanon to Cyprus are observed.

Mitsotakis pointed out that “we support the efforts of the Republic of Cyprus to stop these flows. At the same time, however, we are also offering Lebanon the support it needs so that this country, which has gone through a great deal, can finally stabilize itself. The European Council will also discuss issues relating to EU-Turkish relations on the basis of the progress report prepared by the European Commission.”