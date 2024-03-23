x

March 23, 2024

Meteora AHEPA Chapter 455 Hosts Annual Kathara Deftera Kite Flying

March 23, 2024
By The National Herald
Meteora AHEPA Kathara Deftera
Meteora Chapter 455 with Daughters of Penelope District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, AHEPA District 23 Canadian Governor James Hutchison, and the children from St. Basil Academy. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

WEST NYACK, NY – Meteora AHEPA Chapter 455, of West Nyack, NY on March 17, the day before the actual Kathara Deftera celebration, welcomed the beginning of Great Lent (Sarakosti) in the traditional way as it is celebrated in Greece. The only difference is that in Greece, Clean Monday is a national holiday, so almost everybody has the day off to spend with their family and friends. The Meteora Chapter 455 celebrates it on the Sunday before ensuring full community participation to start off Lent in the traditional Greek way. The significance of the kite flying is that it symbolizes the resurrection of Christ.

For the fourth year, Meteora Chapter 455, the newly chartered Daughters of Penelope Chapter Nikifora 457, and the parish of Saints Constantine and Helen of West Nyack, with Fr. Michael Palamara, and with our special guests this year, Daughters of Penelope District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, AHEPA District 23 Canadian Governor James Hutchison, Lauren Biniaris and the children of Saint Basil Academy along with the families and children of Saints Constantine and Helen, celebrated with a traditional fasting (Nistisimo) luncheon, Greek music, and plenty of kite flying. This year we added a special guest for the children, the Amazing Nicholas, a magician who entertained the children and adults with his amazing and fun tricks.

Annalena Tribunella flying her kite for Kathara Deftera. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

The delicious food was prepared by our Master Chef and fellow Ahepans Demetre Karavanas and Theo Papatheodorou. Food and drinks were donated by Ahepan Brother Zack Molfegen from Fantis Imports, and the delicious laganes were purchased from Yaya’s Bakery in Astoria. Many Meteora brothers contributed to help make the event a success.

Meteora AHEPA Chapter 455 President Michael Tribunella said: “As an organization, we are responsible for promoting Hellenism, our great Greek culture, traditions and more importantly, our religion. It is very important that we keep all these alive for our children and the future generations of the diaspora. I hope more chapters and churches take on this event. Who doesn’t remember flying kites as a child with their family with fondness and nostalgia? We can never forget what ties us to our heritage, religion and our family.” ‘Kali Sarakosti’ to all!

Left to right: Vasily Theodorou, Lainie Damaskos-Christou, Michael Tribunella, and James Hutchison. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA
Guests enjoy a delicious meal for Kathara Deftera. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA
Left to right: Lainie Damaskos-Christou and James Hutchison. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA
Left to right: Demetre Karavanas, Michael Tribunella, Tracy Tribunella, Michelle Lingle, Lainie Damaskos-Christou, Tina Tomais-Theodorou, Vasily Theodorou, Dimitri Misantonis, and James Hutchison. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

