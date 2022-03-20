x

March 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 62ºF

ATHENS 37ºF

Politics

Mariupol Police Officer Pleads for Help from Biden, Macron

March 20, 2022
By Associated Press
Russia Ukraine War
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Friday, March 18, 2022 shows damaged and burned apartment buildings in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

MARIUPOL — A Ukrainian police officer in Mariupol has warned that the besieged port city has been “wiped off the face of the earth” and pleaded with the presidents of the United States and France to provide his country with a modern air defense system.

In a video post from a rubble-strewn street, Mariupol police officer Michail Vershnin told President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron that they had promised assistance “but what we have received is not quite it,” and urged them to save the civilian population.

“Children, elderly people are dying. The city is destroyed and it has been wiped off the face of the earth,” he said speaking in Russian in the video filmed Friday that was authenticated by The Associated Press.

In it, flames can be seen coming from several buildings while others were decimated in the city on the Sea of Azov that before the Russian invasion had 440,000 people. Apparent explosions could also be heard.

“You have promised that there will be help, give us that help. Biden, Macron, you are great leaders. Be them to the end,” he said.

Vershnin said the city is facing the fate of the Syrian city of Aleppo that was destroyed in 2016 in a Russian-backed siege during Syria’s revolution-turned-civil war. Russia helped Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government with a ruthless strategy by locking sieges around opposition-held areas, bombarding and starving them until the population’s ability to hold out collapsed.

Years ago, Mariupol also endured fierce fighting against Russia-backed separatists after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, but managed to beat back repeated assaults.

 

RELATED

Politics
N. Korea Fires Artillery into Sea Days after Missile Launch

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired suspected artillery pieces into the sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said, days after the North's latest missile launch ended in failure amid the country's recent burst of weapons testing activity.

Society
Grassroots Groups Help Rescue Holocaust Survivors in Ukraine
Society
Video Shows Cop Kneeling on Wisconsin Student’s Neck

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Video Shows Cop Kneeling on Wisconsin Student’s Neck

KENOSHA, Wis. — School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl's neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings