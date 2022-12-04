x

December 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Society

Man Shot in Gunfire Exchange with New York City Police

December 4, 2022
By Associated Press
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2015, file photo, a New York City police officer sits in a cruiser at a checkpoint surrunding Times Square during New Year s Eve celebrations in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) NYPD

NEW YORK — A man was wounded during an exchange of gunfire with New York City police officers in the Bronx, police said Sunday.

The shots were fired after police chased a car they determined was stolen into the borough at around midnight Saturday.

Two suspects got out of the car a few blocks from Yankee Stadium. One of them was apprehended and the other exchanged shots with officers as he fled, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a briefing early Sunday.

A police helicopter spotted the 39-year-old man about 10 minutes later in a marshy area near the Major Deegan Expressway, and he was struck during a second exchange of gunfire, Chell said.

Police did not say how many times the man was struck or provide his name.

Chell said officers immediately provided “life-saving” aid on the side of the highway.

The man was hospitalized and police have not provided details of his condition.

No officers were injured.

RELATED

Politics
In Georgia, How Sports Explain a Political Battleground

SMYRNA, Ga. — The reception area of a metro Atlanta office suite is a veritable museum of Herschel Walker's football success for the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the NFL.

Society
Group Aiding Kin of Slain CIA Officers Comes Out of Shadows
Politics
Supreme Court Weighs ‘Most Important Case’ on Democracy

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Camels a Common Sight for World Cup Visitors (Photos + Video)

DOHA, Qatar — Two weeks into the first World Cup in the Middle East, fewer teams are at the tournament and some fans are starting to make long journeys home.

NEW YORK — A man was wounded during an exchange of gunfire with New York City police officers in the Bronx, police said Sunday.

ATHENS - The government will officially announce on Monday a total of 68,000 new subsidized positions, Labor & Social Affairs Miniter Kostis Hatzidakis said on Sunday at an event in Thessaloniki.

ATHENS - Applications will open on Monday for staff ing 14,563 positions in the public sector through permanent or temporary transfers of already employed staff.

GUWAHATI, India — Anilya Boro may not have won the crown at India's Miss Trans NE pageant this year, but having her parents there in support was a validation in its own right.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.