x

January 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Music

Lizzo, Ed Sheeran Among Hundreds of Acts to Play Jazz Fest

January 13, 2023
By Associated Press
Jazz Fest
FILE - British singer Ed Sheeran performs during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, in London on June 5, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS — Lizzo and Ed Sheeran are among the headliners at this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which takes place over two weekends beginning April 28.

The lineup released Friday also includes Dead & Company, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, Jill Scott, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kane Brown, H.E.R., the Steve Miller Band and Ludacris.

Batiste, a New Orleans-area native, is one of many local acts who will perform. Other New Orleans-anchored acts include Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and the Radiators.

The festival, which features hundreds of acts and draws tens of thousands of visitors daily, unfolds on more than a dozen music stages on the infield and surrounding structures of the historic Fair Grounds horse track. It also features scores of food booths that offer delicacies from Louisiana and beyond, plus numerous art and craft exhibitions.

Festival organizers said this year’s event also will include a celebration of Puerto Rico, with artist demonstrations, live music and dance showcases, parades, cultural displays, photo exhibits and authentic cuisine.

Full schedules haven’t yet been released, but Friday’s announcement said Sheeran, Lizzo, Plant & Krauss, the Steve Miller Band, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gary Clark Jr., Jill Scott, Kenny Loggins and the Wu-Tang Clan will be among the first weekend’s acts.

The second weekend will include Dead & Company, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Batiste, H.E.R., Kane Brown, Trombone Shorty, Ludacris, Leon Bridges, Tom Jones, Herbie Hancock, Buddy Guy, Irma Thomas, Melissa Etheridge, NE-YO and Galactic, among many others.

RELATED

Culture
Gucci Recasts Itself During Milan Fashion Week (Photos)

MILAN — Gucci offered another January surprise to kick off Milan Fashion Week menswear previews on Friday, taking a new direction after Alessandro Michele’s exit as creative director.

Cinema
Review: Spellbinding ‘Saint Omer’ Straddles Truth, Fiction
Music
Lisa Marie Presley, Singer and Daughter of Elvis, Dies at 54

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

At Least 7 Dead as Severe Winds, Tornadoes Hammer US South (Video)

SELMA, Ala. — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.

ATHENS - The Municipality of Athens, via the Reception and Solidarity Centre and in cooperation with the Athens Development & Destination Management Agency has launched a major action which foresees the distribution of backpacks filled with basic essentials for the winter for the relief of the homeless and their protection from difficult weather conditions.

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.

MILAN — Gucci offered another January surprise to kick off Milan Fashion Week menswear previews on Friday, taking a new direction after Alessandro Michele’s exit as creative director.

BOSTON — Hundreds of court documents from the 1692 Salem witch trials are being transferred from the Salem museum where they have been stored for more than four decades to the newly expanded Judicial Archives facility in Boston.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.