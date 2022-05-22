x

May 22, 2022

Late Spring Colorado Snowstorm Knocks Out Power for 210,000

May 22, 2022
By Associated Press
Colorado Weather
Snow covers columbines after a spring storm swept over the intermountain West and blanketed the region with up to two feet of snow Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver. The storm brought freezing temperatures and wet, heavy snow to a region that has been in severe drought for months. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — A late spring Colorado snowstorm dumped several inches in the Denver metro area Saturday and knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers, officials said.

The wet snow weighed down tree branches and sent them toppling onto power lines, the KUSA television station reported. Much more snow fell in mountainous regions of Colorado.

By Saturday night, power had been restored to 160,000 customers but about 50,000 still did not have it back, the Xcel Energy Colorado utility said in a statement.

The small Colorado community of Cripple Creek near the base of Pike’s Peak got 20 inches (51 centimeters) of snow, KUSA reported.

 

