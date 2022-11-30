x

November 30, 2022

‘In the Wine Dark Sea’ Documentary on Wines of Crete Now on Prime Video

November 30, 2022
By The National Herald
Wine Documentary poster (Landscape))
‘In the Wine Dark Sea,’ the new documentary by Chrisa Giorgi on the wines of Crete, is available on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Lambro Lyrarakis)

BALTIMORE, MD – Wine Cellar Stories Productions announced the release of ‘In the Wine Dark Sea,’ the exciting new wine documentary by Chrisa Giorgi, featuring Master of Wine Konstantinos Lazarakis and 11 winemakers from Crete, Greece.

The feature-length documentary film aims to demystify Crete as a winemaking region and offers a rare insider glimpse into the indigenous grape varieties and the wines they produce. Through a colorful mosaic of stories, the viewer travels in the vineyards found in the valleys and the mountains of Crete and discovers the secrets of 11 indigenous grape varieties, and learns the winemaking philosophy of 11 passionate producers.

The goal of this documentary is to empower wine consumers and wine students to explore wines off the beaten path and discover a new wine region that is not often mentioned in the popular wine books. By doing so, this film aims to put Crete on the global wine map.

Filmmaker Chrisa Giorgi. (Photo: Courtesy of Chrisa Giorgi)

The film features expert voices from the wine industry, including wine-growers, oenologists, wine-makers, sommeliers, university professors, chefs, wine critics, and Masters of Wine.

Director of ‘In the Wine Dark Sea’ Chrisa Giorgi said that it is an honor to share the documentary through Amazon Prime, one of the most prestigious platforms in the country and she is humbled by the opportunity to share her film with the international movie and wine community.

“Crete’s wines carry the honesty and passion of their makers and have the power to transport you to Crete from the first sip,” said Giorgi.

‘In the Wine Dark Sea,’ the new documentary by Chrisa Giorgi on the wines of Crete, is available on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Lambro Lyrarakis)

‘In the Wine Dark Sea’ is a return to the roots of one of the oldest winemaking regions in the world, once cultivated by the ancient civilization of the Minoans. Follow a journey through time, in the steps of Homer to discover “the island called Crete, in the midst of the wine dark sea.”

View the trailer for the film online: https://youtu.be/7Erfr4ArZ-g.

In the Wine Dark Sea is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

More information is available online: https://www.winecellarstories.com.

