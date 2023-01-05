x

January 5, 2023

Hillary Clinton Joins Columbia University as Global Affairs Professor

January 5, 2023
By Associated Press
Hillary Clinton
FILE - Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at a press preview of an art installation entitled "Eyes on Iran" in New York, Nov. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will become a professor focusing on international affairs at Columbia University, the school announced Thursday.

Clinton is joining the university as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and as a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, according to a message from Columbia president Lee Bollinger.

Bollinger noted Clinton’s long experience in public service as a secretary of state, a U.S. senator and as a first lady, as well as her two presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2016.

“Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” Bollinger wrote.

Columbia said Clinton will work with School of International and Public Affairs students starting this fall. Her work as a fellow will include efforts to renew democracy and to engage women and young people.

Clinton said in a prepared statement that she was looking forward to helping Columbia educate the “next generation of U.S. and global policy leaders” and to helping the university address pressing global issues.

