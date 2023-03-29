x

March 29, 2023

Hermes Perfume Evokes the Greek Isles

March 29, 2023
By The National Herald
Kapsali beach at Cythera. (KANELLA KLEMATSIDA/EUROKINISSI)
Kapsali beach at Cythera. (KANELLA KLEMATSIDA/EUROKINISSI)

The aura and mystique of the beloved islands of Greece has inspired creators from artists, to writers to…perfume makers. The headline of a recent piece from Surfacemag.com reads: “Hermes’s Latest Fragrance Evokes Windswept Greek Isles.”

An appreciative Ryan Waddoups writes: “The latest fragrance from Hermès’ Parfums-Jardins serves as a portal to a dry, barren land devoid of vegetation. In-house perfumer Christine Nagel envisioned Un Jardin à Cythère with notes of crisp sun-dried grass, nutty olive wood, and fresh pink pistachios that captures “fields of olive trees and high grasses blowing in the wind” that she first spotted from the sea upon first visiting the Greek island of Kythira.”

The article continues, “thanks to her cinematic approach to perfumery in which she painstakingly recreates the ‘color, texture, and sounds’ of an image in her mind, Un Jardin à Cythère captures that alchemy. It evokes nostalgic feelings of dry grasses underfoot, being drenched in sunlight, and the smoky cereal scent of caramelizing oats, resulting in a distinctive scent that feels both familiar and entirely new.”

(Material from surfacemag.com was used in this article)

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

