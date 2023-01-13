x

January 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Culture

Gucci Recasts Itself During Milan Fashion Week (Photos)

January 13, 2023
By Associated Press
Italy Fashion Gucci Mens FW 23
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci menswear Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

MILAN — Gucci offered another January surprise to kick off Milan Fashion Week menswear previews on Friday, taking a new direction after Alessandro Michele’s exit as creative director.

Very much like Michele’s low-key debut eight years ago heading an in-house team, the Gucci runway show heralding the new post-Michele era was an understated affair, quietly recasting the codes of the brand founded in Florence more than a century ago as a luggage company.

Under Michele, fantasy took flight with ever-escalating showmanship and layers of embellishment in romantic collections that blurred gender barriers and intellectually challenged the fashion crowd with notes referencing sometimes obscure thinkers.

Those embellishments have been stripped, at least for now, with an easy-to-read collection.

Some highlights from Friday’s shows:

GUCCI RECAST

Gucci launched its post-Michele era with a palette-cleansing collection that carried whiffs of his influence, but which went in a strikingly new, and spare, direction.

Stripped of eccentricity, the collection returned Gucci to a set of basics with a rock ‘n’ roll vibe underpinned by a live performance by U.S. guitarist Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog in the center of the circular theater. Front-row guests included Nick Cave with his wife Susie, Canadian actor Percy Hynes White, who appears in the Netflix hit “Wednesday,’’ U.K. actor Idris Elba and South Korean singer Kai.

A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci menswear Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

The core look included oversized jackets with papery tops worn with trailing trousers or long-johns leggings tucked into bright cowboy boots, accented with leg warmers. The color palette was subdued, denim and khaki, gray and canary yellow, purple with ice blue.

There were still genderless references, but they were more glam rock than necessarily for the they/them demographic. A poet shirt had a deep, sexy V but no pussy bow; T-shirts and mohair sweaters were sheer and long skirts appeared deconstructed from trousers, and were paired with striped rugby shirts.

A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci menswear Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Many of these looks would have fit in on Michele’s runway, but they surely would have been layered with ideas, memories and recollections expressed through quirky motifs and elaborate accents. The new collection, with its elongated, roomy silhouette and masculine edge, seen in oversized mechanic jumpsuit and motorcycle combos, will be an easier fit for many.

The collection was designed by the in-house team, which took no bows after the show.

A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci menswear Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci menswear Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

RELATED

Cinema
Review: Spellbinding ‘Saint Omer’ Straddles Truth, Fiction

First, the real-life facts of the case, more shocking than you'll find in most fiction: In November 2013, a mother took a train from Paris to the northern French coast, along with her 15-month old daughter.

Music
Lisa Marie Presley, Singer and Daughter of Elvis, Dies at 54
Cinema
Q&A: Filmmaker Alice Diop Μines Darkness in ‘Saint Omer’

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

At Least 7 Dead as Severe Winds, Tornadoes Hammer US South (Video)

SELMA, Ala. — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.

BOSTON — Hundreds of court documents from the 1692 Salem witch trials are being transferred from the Salem museum where they have been stored for more than four decades to the newly expanded Judicial Archives facility in Boston.

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s company was fined $1.

ATALANTA - The American Cancer Society published this Thursday a report showcasing that U.

HOUSTON, TX – Happy New Year from the community of St.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.