Greek Isle Commune from Glass Onion Film ‘Listed’ on Zillow for $450M

Cinema

This image released by Netflix shows Daniel Craig in a scene from "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." (John Wilson/Netflix via AP)

NEW YORK – The $450 million Zillow listing of the Greek isle commune from the Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is not really a listing for the 26-acre private island oasis but is actually an advertisement for the film, The Real Deal – New York Real Estate News (TRD) reported on December 31.

Featuring “panoramic views of the Aegean Sea and Peloponnese,” the property “with 17 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, artwork by Banksy, powered by clean energy and crowned by the Glass Onion atrium — certainly is eye catching,” TRD reported.

“This private commune is the perfect retreat for groups of friends, families and enemies alike with the property boasting seven private studio villas — each inspired by a different chakra, six pools, a state of the art gym featuring on call private training sessions, lavish gardens and a multitude of entertaining spaces including a sunken living room and massive dining area perfect for hosting the most elaborate of murder mystery parties,” the listing reads, TRD reported.

“Alas, just like the movie, the listing is a piece of fiction, a paid ad promoting the Knives Out sequel starring Daniel Craig as the world-famous detective Benoit Blanc, along with a supporting cast that includes Ed Norton, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, and Janelle Monáe,” TRD reported, adding that the “film was actually shot at the Amanzoe hotel in Porto Heli Greece, with interior shots done in Serbia, according to CNBC.”

The Zillow ‘listing’ is available online: https://www.zillow.com/house/glassonion/.

Clicking on the ‘Learn more’ tab leads directly to Netflix and the film’s information.