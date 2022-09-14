x

September 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Health

Greece’s Vaccine Panel Advises Updated COVID Shots for Vulnerable

September 14, 2022
By The National Herald
A nurse prepares the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 as the local resident Nikos Gavalas looks on at a vaccination center on the tiny Aegean island of Iraklia, Greece, Thursday, May 13, 2021.(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A nurse prepares the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 as the local resident Nikos Gavalas looks on at a vaccination center on the tiny Aegean island of Iraklia, Greece, Thursday, May 13, 2021.(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Those over 60, with underlying health conditions or otherwise susceptible to the Coronavirus should have updated shots and boosters, Greece’s National Vaccination Committee has recommended.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is waning, it is still dangerous, with scores of thousands of cases weekly, people being hospitalized, put on ventilators and perishing, although most health measures have been lifted.

The easing of restrictions was done to lure tourists to bring money to speed an economic recovery, which has worked, but at the cost of people shunning measures to protect themselves as the virus still spreads.

The new vaccines, which have already been received by Greece (Pfizer & Moderna) began to be administered on Sept. 14, without advising people who were getting shots in the days leading up to that to wait for the new version.

The new variations protect against both earlier strains of the coronavirus and also from the virus’ most recent mutations (ΒΑ.1, ΒΑ.4 and ΒΑ.5) which means those who got the older version recently aren’t protected.

Speaking to reporters, committee officials said it also recommends the new jabs for people aged 12-59 who are suffering from underlying health issues, residents and workers in care units for the elderly or other hospices and people living with others who are immunosuppressed.

It clarified that these vaccines should only be used by people who have completed their vaccination with the original vaccines, and three months have elapsed since they were inoculated with at least two doses, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.

RELATED

Health
WHO Report: 17 Million in EU May Have Suffered Long COVID-19

JERUSALEM — New research suggests at least 17 million people in the European Union may have experienced long COVID-19 symptoms during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic, with women more likely than men to suffer from the condition, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

Science
In Parts of Mideast, Power Generators Spew Toxic Fumes 24/7
Science
US Counts Millionth Organ Transplant While Pushing for More

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden Ηopes Ending Cancer Can Be a “National Purpose” for US

BOSTON — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new "national purpose" — his administration's effort to end cancer "as we know it.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings