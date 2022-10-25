x

Greece Confirms 52,966 Coronavirus Infections in Week of Oct. 17-23, 138 Deaths

October 25, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE - A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 52,966 new SARS-CoV-2 cases in the week of October 17-23, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.

This is equivalent to 5,077 coronavirus cases per 1 mln people (weekly change: -4%), with 22% of the new weekly infections being reinfections. All confirmed infections since the pandemic began are 5,135,200.

A total of 1,291 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the week of October 17-23 (184 patients on a weekly average, -5% compared to the previous week), while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals for the same week was 1,095 (156 as weekly average, or 13% compared to previous week).

In addition, 82 hospital patients were on ventilators on October 23. Their median age is 74 years and 97.6% have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more.

During the week of October 17-23 there were also 138 deaths from Covid-19, or 13 deaths per 1 mln people (weekly change: 23%), bringing the total of pandemic victims since the pandemic began to 33,574.

Of the people who died, 96% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The median age of those who were infected was 39 years of age, and of those who died it was 80.

