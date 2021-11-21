x

November 22, 2021

Greece Confirms 4,108 New Coronavirus Infections on Sunday, 76 Deaths; 590 in ICUs

November 21, 2021
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Papadopoulos)

ATHENS – Greece reported 4,108 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, of which 10 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organisation (NPHO) said on Sunday.
Since the pandemic began, Greece has reported a total of 878,920 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Of the confirmed cases in the last seven days, 99 are linked to travel abroad and 2,869 to other confirmed cases.
There were 76 deaths from Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours, raising total deaths due to the pandemic to 17,313. Of these, 95.4 pct had either an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above.
A total of 590 patients were on ventilators in hospitals in the same period. Their median age was 65 years and 83.4 pct had either an underlying condition and/or were aged 70-plus. Of the total, 490 (83.05 pct) were unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 100 (16.95 pct) were fully vaccinated.
Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 3,438 patients have been discharged from ICUs, while new admissions to hospital reached 385, with the average for the last seven days being 433 patients a day.
The median age of new Covid patients is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of those dying of Covid-19 is 78 years old (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

