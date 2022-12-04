x

December 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

VIDEO

Camels a Common Sight for World Cup Visitors (Photos + Video)

December 4, 2022
By Associated Press
WCup Qatar Daily Life Weekly Photo Gallery
A guard rides his camels outside the Amiri Diwan in Doha, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

DOHA, Qatar — Two weeks into the first World Cup in the Middle East, fewer teams are at the tournament and some fans are starting to make long journeys home.

But there is still plenty to see and do in Qatar for those who remain.

Camels are a common sight in Doha. In front of Qatari government palace Amiri Diwan, guards ride camels to patrol the area with the city’s glittering skyline as a backdrop.

Guards ride their camels outside the Amiri Diwan in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People watch a fireworks display as part of the World Cup soccer tournament FIFA fan festival on Doha corniche, in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A porter waits for customers at the Souq Waqif Market in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

In a dusty lot on the fringes of the Souq Waqif bazaar in the capital, dozens of camels rest as herders try to draw in tourists for photos with the animals. There’s even a camel beauty pageant called the Mzayen World Cup outside Doha.

Besides camel-watching, the golden sand and warm turquoise waters are a big draw for those who live in colder climates and for the locals.

At Katara Beach in Doha, a group of local men pray with their backs to the coastline. Women sit on swings at a beach in Al Khor in northern Qatar.

At night, fireworks light up the sky near the official fan festival as people watch from across the bay. Tourists can also take a boat trip to admire the sunset over the West Bay skyline in Doha.

Men pray in Katara beach, Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
A woman stands in Katara beach, Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
A camel shepherd takes a break in Doha, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Camel parade with flags during a pageant at the Qatar camel Mzayen Club, in Ash- Shahaniyah, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

RELATED

Travel
Polynesian Pride: Three-day Canoe Voyage in Mid-Pacific

RAPA NUI — The causes are worthy, the course is daunting – almost 500 kilometers (about 300 miles) across a stretch of the Pacific Ocean in a large canoe.

Travel
Top 10 Frugal Travel Tips From Frequent Flyers
Food
Crocus – The Gold of the Mind

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Camels a Common Sight for World Cup Visitors (Photos + Video)

DOHA, Qatar — Two weeks into the first World Cup in the Middle East, fewer teams are at the tournament and some fans are starting to make long journeys home.

DOHA, Qatar — Two weeks into the first World Cup in the Middle East, fewer teams are at the tournament and some fans are starting to make long journeys home.

BEIJING — Three Chinese astronauts landed in a northern desert on Sunday after six months working to complete construction of the Tiangong station, a symbol of the country’s ambitious space program, state TV reported.

A surge of anti-Jewish vitriol, spread by a world-famous rapper, an NBA star and other prominent people, is stoking fears that public figures are normalizing hate and ramping up the risk of violence in a country already experiencing a sharp increase in antisemitism.

“White Trash Revelry,” Adeem the Artist (Four Quarters/Thirty Tigers) “Going to Hell,” a banjo-driven romp on the new album “White Trash Revelry,” explains in jest the cause of Adeem the Artist's unspecified musical limitations.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.