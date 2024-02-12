Books by CJ Abazis to Add to Your Reading List

The Machine Murders: Island Buoys by CJ Abazis. (Photo: Amazon)
Book series offer readers a unique opportunity to explore a writer’s vision over the course of two or thee volumes and sometimes more. The second book in The Machine Murders series is now available. The Machine Murders: Desert Balloons by CJ Abazis, translated into English by Kalliopy Paleos, follows Interpol data scientist Manos Manu as he arrives in the United Arab Emirates to solve a series of murders that have shaken the Middle East.
A Dubai balloon festival is attacked by the worst social engineering exploit the world has seen, a prime moment to be working for Interpol.
Interpol’s Singapore back office has proven world-class, with a machine learning team of the best engineers from around the globe – including Manos’ girlfriend Mei. Tested under pressure in the field, his custom system is nothing short of brilliant, but this time, his arch-nemesis is not simply a killer, not even a web of determined developers, scattered across the world. His enemy is his very own nature. For more information about the book and its author, visit www.themachinemurders.com.
The first book in the series, The Machine Murders: Island Buoys by Abazis, translated into English by Kalliopy Paleos, was published by software company Publisto Ltd. (Amazon/Audible 2021) in its first foray into the commercial thriller market. In the book, Manos Manu visits the Greek island of Mykonos to attend a friend’s wedding. During his stay, he witnesses the hunt for a serial killer who abducts and kills his victims, passes a chain through their bodies and drops them at sea as buoys with the word “free” written on them.
Clues are plentiful as the local police focus on boat rentals, hotel reservations, DNA samples, and last sightings of the victims, but the case continues to baffle them while it also garners attention on social media. Though technically on vacation, Manu, a data scientist who gave up a lucrative job in Silicon Valley because he “wanted to run multiple models on human actors,” now works for Interpol in Singapore, and decides to help the investigation. His problem? The machine learning system he has developed to track killers via their use of online media is untested, the datasets he needs are lacking, and suspicion follows him whatever he tries to do. His wealthy friends also view him with pity for joining law enforcement, the Greek police don’t understand a thing about his methods, and his bosses in Singapore think he spends too many resources and is placing the entire program under the unnecessary scrutiny of the global media.
As the victims multiply, the crisis deepens and the machine learning models of Manu’s system uncover correlations impossible to fathom. Although the events described in the book are fictional, similar machine learning technologies are now used by law enforcement agencies around the world tracking calls, clicks, online pauses, and suspect behaviors. It should be noted that CJ Abazis manages a software company in Athens, Greece. More information about the book is available online: https://themachinemurders.com.
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif changed tack on Friday and said he will seek to form a coalition government after his party trailed independent candidates backed by his imprisoned rival, Imran Khan, in parliamentary election results.
PARIS — Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk was traveling to Paris and Berlin on Monday in a diplomatic effort to rebuild key alliances as fears grow that former President Donald Trump could return to power in the United States and give Russia a free hand to expand its aggression in Europe.
ATHENS - A man said to be an Egyptian who had reportedly been fired from his job at a Greek shipping company went into the building firing away with a gun, killing four people before shooting himself dead, police said.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In