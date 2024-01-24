x

January 24, 2024

Bob Herpe Releases His Second Book, a Thrilling New Novel: The Other Side of Crisis

January 24, 2024
By Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Acclaimed author and Orlando area resident Bob Herpe is thrilled to announce the release of his second book, "The Other Side of Crisis" (ISBN: 979-8350927269; Feb. 2024) Following the success of his debut novel, "Gravnick," which captivated readers after its 2019 release, Herpe's newest work promises to be an even more compelling and thought-provoking journey.

Official Review of the OnlineBookClub.org. “I give this book 5 out of 5 Stars.” – reviewer, Abraham Ozo.

“The Other Side of Crisis is a gripping work of fiction, brimming with action and suspense, as it delves into the lives of Ernie Gravnick, a retired police chief, and Riana, an Israeli flight attendant with a background in special forces. In this thrilling narrative, Gravnick becomes the target of ‘The Ghost,’ a ruthless serial killer responsible for the death of his wife. Simultaneously, Riana is relentlessly pursued by the vengeful brother of her former captor. Their lives intersect dramatically during a harrowing flight that endures not one but two attacks, forging an unexpected connection between them.”

With his signature blend of rich storytelling and deep character development, Herpe takes readers on an unforgettable journey that challenges and inspires.

“After the incredible response to my first book, I felt both excited and challenged to delve deeper into the character of Ernie Gravnick and the themes that resonate with my readers, including the capacity for humans from different walks of life and opposing ideals to find a common ground,” says Herpe. “’The Other Side of Crisis’ is a product of that exploration and I am eager for readers to experience the world and characters I’ve created.”

Another review by OnlineBookClub.org member, Robert Andrew also rated five out of five stars and said,

“I was captivated by the author’s storytelling skills and their ability to weave a tale that makes the book a page-turner. The author displayed an in-depth knowledge of Israel and its stories, embedding them in a way that makes the book not only entertaining but also educational. Readers, even without prior knowledge of Israel, can identify with the crisis in the Middle East and the daily struggles of both Israelis and Arabs residing there.”

Bob Herpe emerged as a unique voice with his debut novel, “ Gravnick ” which was praised for its novel perspective and captivating storytelling. It has established him as a notable figure in contemporary literature.

“The Other Side of Crisis” is now available online as an e-book on Amazon.com. Paperback copies can be pre-ordered from amazon.com and Barnes & Noble before its release, on February 1, 2024. Look for the book in bookstores nationwide thereafter.

