x

January 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

Science

Baby Whale Genetic Testing May Help Save Species, Study Says

January 27, 2022
By Associated Press
Right Whale Genetics
FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file photo, a North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod Bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

PORTLAND, Maine — Greater reliance on genetic testing of baby whales and their mothers can provide more accurate information about a rare species and increase the chances of saving them from extinction, according to the authors of a new scientific study.

The scientists, led by researchers at the New England Aquarium in Boston, studied critically endangered North Atlantic right whales, of which there are fewer than 340 in the world. Their numbers have dropped precipitously in recent years because of high mortality and poor reproduction.

The study’s authors analyzed decades of data about the whales and found they had more success tracking the animals’ survival, growth rates and life histories when they had access to genetic samples. They published their findings in the journal Mammalian Biology on Jan. 20.

The scientists focused on 13 right whale calves that were identified via genetics. They said they were able to determine the age of 12 of the whales and match 11 with their mothers — and even found that four believed to be dead were actually still alive.

Right whales have long been tracked using photographs. The photographic archive is still critical, but it’s even more useful in tandem with genetic data, said Philip Hamilton, senior scientist at the aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life and the lead author on the study.

“The more accurate the information, the better our conservation measures can be targeted,” Hamilton said. “Better to understand them, and thus better to save them.”

Right whales were once abundant off the East Coast, but were decimated during the commercial whaling era. The whales are now vulnerable to ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear, and are the subject of new fishing restrictions to try to save them.

Recently, scientists have also focused on the role of climate change in putting the whales in danger. The whales are aided by protected areas off the coast, but climate change has caused them to leave those areas in search of food, and that puts them at risk, scientists have said.

Science still has a lot to learn about the whales, and more reliance on genetic data can help fill the gaps, said Regina Asmutis-Silvia, a biologist and executive director of Whale and Dolphin Conservation North America. Asmutis-Silvia, who wasn’t involved in the study, said relying solely on photos or acoustic detections provides a snapshot and not a full picture of the whale’s status.

“Can you imagine someone making assumptions about your health, diet, friends, and hobbies by seeing you for a couple of minutes each year? The genetics library adds another layer of complexity to help further understand this very endangered and complex species,” she said.

The researchers learned that it’s possible for mother right whales to be seen without their calves in feeding grounds for short periods. Previously, calves would have been assumed dead if their mothers were always alone on feeding grounds during the birth year, the study stated.

Biopsy samples used in the study were sent to Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, for genetic analyses. Timothy Frasier, a biology professor at the university who was involved in the work, said integrating the genetic samples with field research yields data that is “much larger than just the sum of the parts” and is “leading to a much richer understanding of this species than either approach could provide on its own.”

RELATED

Health
Medical Marijuana Bill Passes, Heads to Mississipi Governor

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi lawmakers are sending their governor a bill that would create a medical marijuana program for people with serious medical conditions.

Health
Statistics Report Offers Snapshot of the Nation’s Brain Health – and a Guide to Protecting it
Science
Hot Stuff: Lab Hits Milestone on Long Road to Fusion Power

Top Stories

Society

ATHENS – A major snow storm that had been predicted for days still caught residents in Greece offguard and the New Democracy government scrambling for answers as to why motorists were stuck for hours on major roads.

Politics

US Congress represenatives Gus Bilirakis of Florida and Nicole Malliotakis of New York – both Republicans – assailed President Joe Biden's administration for no longer supporting the EastMed pipeline project by Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

Associations

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, NY – In the presence of distinguished guests, the vasilopita was cut by the Federation of Greek American Educators in the community hall at St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Washington Heights on January 23.

General News

Society

Video

Democrats Eye Supreme Court Pick to Revive 2022 Prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings