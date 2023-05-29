x

May 29, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 65ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Science

Baby Eels Remain One of America’s Most Valuable Fish after Strong Year in Maine

May 29, 2023
By Associated Press
Baby Eel Fishing
FILE - A fisherman holds baby eels, also known as elvers, in Brewer, Maine, on May 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

PORTLAND, Maine — Fishermen in the U.S.’s only commercial-scale fishing industry for valuable baby eels once again had a productive season searching for the tiny fish.

Baby eels, called elvers, are often worth more than $2,000 per pound because of how valuable they are to Asian aquaculture companies. That makes them one of the most valuable fish species in the U.S. They’re raised to maturity so they can be used in Japanese food, some of which is sold in the U.S. in unagi dishes at sushi restaurants.

The elvers have again been worth more than $2,000 per pound at the docks this year, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources. The fishermen are limited to a combined quota of a little less than 10,000 pounds per year and were about through it by early May, the department said. The price was a tick below last year’s, but higher than the previous two.

Fishermen this year have been aided by favorable weather and strong international demand, said Jeffrey K. Pierce, a former Maine state representative and adviser to the Maine Elver Fishermen Association. Foreign sources of baby eels have largely dried up, and that has made Maine eels more valuable in recent years.

FILE – Bruce Steeves uses a lantern to look for young eels, known as elvers, on a river, Thursday, March 23, 2012, in southern Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

“There’s a huge demand for it. They’re not getting a lot out of Europe,” Pierce said. “And it’s just a great product.”

South Carolina is the only other state in the country with a fishing industry for baby eels, and that state’s fishery is much smaller.

Maine fishermen harvest the eels using nets in rivers and streams every spring. Some fish in rural areas, while others harvest them in the state’s cities, including Portland and Bangor. They’re also harvested by members of Native American tribes in the state.

The worldwide industry for eels has been threatened by poaching for many years because of how valuable the fish are. Maine has adopted new controls in recent years to try to thwart illegal elver fishing and dealing in the state. Federal law enforcement has also targeted illegal eel dealing and fishing.

Still, illegal dealing persists. One study published this year by a research team led by the University of Exeter found that as much as two-fifths of the North American unagi samples they tested actually contained European eels, which are banned from importing or exporting.

 

RELATED

Health
Mpox is Down, but US Cities Could Be at Risk for Summertime Outbreaks

NEW ORLEANS — The mpox health emergency has ended, but U.

Health
More than a Kernel of Truth: Corn Can Add a Healthy Crunch to your Cookout
Health
Better Marketing for a Healthier New Generation

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.