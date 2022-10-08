x

October 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Dear Stavroula

Ask Stavroula: My Husband Doesn’t Understand that His Behavior Bothers Me

October 8, 2022
By Stavroula Tsoutsa
(Photo by TNH, File)

Dear Stavroula,

I have been married for 10 years and my husband and I have a generally good life. We don’t have any big problems. But there are many behaviors of his that hurt me or that make me feel bad. What bothers me the most is that, when we are with friends or relatives, he never misses the opportunity to throw a mean-spirited comment or complaint about me, covered with humor, of course – most of the time – but which I feel is insulting to me. He may mock me if I say something he disagrees with, or comment on my appearance or behavior in such a way as to make others laugh, so that it seems like a joke.

I try really hard not to make an issue of it, and let it go, because a few times when I tried to talk to him, he told me that he was joking and that I don’t understand that he just wanted to tease me and that if it was something serious he wouldn’t say it in front of everyone. But the truth is that it is only when we are with others that he behaves like this. I would like your opinion on the reasons why he does it so that I can understand what I should do.

Lia

 

Dear Lia,

Communication is the basis of any successful relationship, but it is not always easy to be effective.

Many prefer to keep something inside that might hurt them or make them feel weak rather than express it to their partner. That’s why they often cover their displeasure in every way, because that’s preferable to them than showing vulnerability or feeling exposed.

Something similar might be happening in your case. For some reason you have chosen not to confront your partner, despite the fact that his comments hurt you. You prefer to put up with this behavior rather than communicate to your husband exactly what is bothering you and why.

Perhaps just as important, if not more, than understanding the reasons why your spouse behaves the way he does is understanding the reasons why you choose not to react to what is bothering you. Behind your attitude may be the fear of rejection or abandonment.

There may also be a behavior that you have learned from childhood that you have become accustomed to or find effective. In any case, talking to a mental health professional would help you clear up what exactly is going on inside.

On the outside, of course, your husband’s behavior may indicate that there is a problem in the communication between you. If as you say, he only chooses to engage in this behavior when you are with people, even if covered with humor, then maybe for him it is not just fun but a way to express something that bothers him either to you or even to himself, in a safe environment, in which there is no risk of being misunderstood.

It would perhaps help your relationship to restore honest and effective communication between the two of you. For your part, it might help to express clearly and directly (at the time he does it) to your partner what it is that bothers you about his words or behavior, focusing on what you feel and avoiding criticism or accusations. And on the other hand it would be important to try to hear what your partner is expressing behind his comments and jokes. What is it that he actually wants to share?

Even though you don’t have major problems in your relationship, no matter how minor the problems you are facing might be, they need to be resolved with respect and honesty in order for the relationship to continue to be healthy and long-lasting.

RELATED

Columnists
Historical Observations: The POW Saga Continues

The Tachydromos of Northern Greece newspaper published another article on July 7, 1936, by Athanasios Dambasis, regarding Greek prisoners in Turkey.

Columnists
Letter from Athens: Will Turkey Annex Occupied Cyprus? Erdogan’s Big Call
Columnists
From a Small Town to a Megacity: Is the American Dream Worth it?

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Two Boats Carrying Refugees Sink Off Greek Islands, 17 Dead

MYTILENE - Villagers on the Greek island of Kythira rushed to help pull refugees and migrants to safety after a sailboat struck rocks and sank, saving 80 but at least 15 are missing.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings