Art from Microsoft Founder Paul Allen Sells for $1.6 Billion

FILE - Two staff hang a Claude Monet 1904 painting 'Waterloo Bridge, temps couvert', for display at Christie's in London, Thursday, June 14, 2007. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File)
NEW YORK — Works by artists including Cézanne, Seurat, and van Gogh sold for a record-breaking $1.6 billion during Christie’s two-day auction of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen’s masterpiece-heavy collection.
All 155 of the artworks put up for auction Wednesday and Thursday in New York sold, and five paintings sold for prices above $100 million.
Georges Seurat’s pointillist “Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version)” sold for $149.2 million, Wednesday evening’s highest price. The larger version of “Les Poseuses” is at the Barnes Collection in Philadelphia.
Christie’s experts said that pointillism, a revolutionary technique when it was developed by Seurat and Paul Signac involving dots of color that combine to form an image, was of particular interest to Allen because of his computer background.
The auction house quoted Allen saying he was “attracted to things like pointillism or a Jasper Johns ‘numbers’ work because they come from breaking something down into its components — like bytes or numbers, but in a different kind of language.”
Other highlights from Wednesday’s sale included Paul Cézanne’s “La Montagne Sainte-Victoire,” which sold for $137.8 million, and van Gogh’s landscape “Verger avec cyprès,” which sold for $117.2 million.
“Never before have more than two paintings exceeded $100 million in a single sale, but tonight, we saw five,’ Max Carter, vice chair of 20th and 21st century art at Christie’s, said in a news release.
Eighteen works sold for record prices for the artists, who ranged from 17th century Flemish painter Jan Brueghel the Younger to 20th century photographer Edward Steichen.
Topping the sales Thursday was Claes Oldenburg and Coosje Van Bruggen’s sculpture, “Typewriter Eraser, Scale X,” which fetched $8.4 million.
All proceeds will benefit philanthropies chosen by Allen’s estate.
Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates, died from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2018. During his lifetime, he donated more than $2 billion to causes including ocean health, homelessness and advancing scientific research.
The previous single-evening auction record of $852.9 million was set at Christie’s contemporary art sale in New York in 2014.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norwegian police said two climate activists tried in vain Friday to glue themselves to Edvard Munch's 1893 masterpiece "The Scream" at an Oslo museum and no harm was reported to the painting of a waif-like figure appearing to scream.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY – The Synaxis of the Holy Archangels Michael and Gabriel and the other Bodiless Powers, as well as the patron saint of Archangel Michael Church in Port Washington, was celebrated with great joy on November 8.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norwegian police said two climate activists tried in vain Friday to glue themselves to Edvard Munch's 1893 masterpiece "The Scream" at an Oslo museum and no harm was reported to the painting of a waif-like figure appearing to scream.
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole sent heavy rains falling from Georgia to New York on Friday as flooding and surging ocean waters receded from a stretch of Florida coastline where the most damaging impacts became evident after it made landfall as a hurricane.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In