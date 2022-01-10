Ancient Greek Medicine Retreat with The Greek Herbalist in Kos, Greece

General News
Chuck Keros- Detroit’s “Coney King” Passed away at 88
DETROIT, MI – Charles “Chuck” Keros, the proprietor of the American Coney Island restaurant, who popularized the famed chili dog by expanding into the suburbs and shopping malls of Detroit, has died, Deadline Detroit reported on January 5.
Associations
THI’s Support for Together for Children Protects Kids in Greece
NEW YORK – With the COVID pandemic surging in Greece, threatening family health, and being a drag on economic recovery, the vulnerability of children continues.
Church
Metropolis of Boston Announces New Director of the Metropolitan’s Office
BOSTON - His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston announces the appointment of Presbytera Maria Drossos as the Director of the Metropolitan’s Office effective January 3rd, 2022.