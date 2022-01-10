x

January 10, 2022

Health

Ancient Greek Medicine Retreat with The Greek Herbalist in Kos, Greece

January 10, 2022
By The National Herald
Ancient Greek Medicine Retreat on Kos
Registration is now open for the Ancient Greek Medicine Retreat on the beautiful Greek island of Kos. Photo: The Greek Herbalist

NEW YORK – Maria Christodoulou, The Greek Herbalist, offers educational lectures, herbal consultations, wellness experiences, and custom herbal tea blends.

Registration is now open for the Ancient Greek Medicine Retreat on the beautiful Greek island of Kos. Participants can join The Greek Herbalist at the Hippocrates Garden Cultural Center for five days of immersive experiences, blending Greek philosophy and herbal medicine to spark the imagination and support wellness education.

The Hippocrates Garden consists of an exact replica of an ancient Greek village with a traditional house, an herb garden, a philosophers arcade, a dreaming medicine room, an altar, a vineyard, and a decorative stone-floor theater. Founded in 2008, the Hippocrates Garden Cultural Center is a member of UNESCO Piraeus and Islands and has been visited by groups from around the world.

The retreat will be offered on six dates between June-October 2022. Groups of 8+ can request alternative dates. All COVID safety measures will be adhered to, including cancellations and refunds, if needed.

More information about the Ancient Greek Medicine Retreat is available online: https://bit.ly/3naiyii.

#medicine #wellness #covid #education #greece #retreat #herbalmedicine #ancientgreece.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

