x

May 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 82ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Editorial

“All Rhodes” Lead to the Dodecanese Islands

May 22, 2022
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
s
(Photo by TNH)

The Dodecanese island group – translated, it literally means ‘twelve islands’ – lies at the southeastern corner of Greece’s national borders, hugging the coastline of Turkey. While the name might make one believe that there are only twelve Islands in the Dodecanese, in truth, there 165 islands that belong to the Dodecanese grouping.

Since antiquity, the Dodecanese Islands played a pivotal role in shaping the histories of Asia Minor, mainland Greece, and the rest of Greece’s islands – especially those in the Aegean Sea. For much of their history and despite their close proximity to one another, the islands that are most commonly associated with the Dodecanese – like Rhodes, Kos, Kalymnos, Nisyros, and Karpathos  among others – largely did not work in concert with one another and were constantly in a competition for regional supremacy.

From the site of the ancient Colossus of Rhodes, the titanic statue that was one of the seven wonders of the Ancient World, to scenic commercially important ports dotted with lively tavernas and marketplaces, the Dodecanese Islands are a paradise for those who have a special place in their hearts for history, culture, and the sea.

The islands often changed heads throughout history beginning in the Minoan and Mycenean ages and continuing through the Hellenistic and Roman Empires and the crusader kingdoms, to centuries of Ottoman Turk rule that ceased in May 1912. Alas, Turkish rule gave way to Italian rule which was formalized in 1923, but the islands were finally given to Greece in 1947 after the conclusion of World War II.

In the early 20th century, due to Turkish occupation and sometimes repressive Italian rule of the islands, many local inhabitants immigrated to the United States, Egypt, Turkey, Crete, and mainland Greece, creating substantial diasporas in those locations.

The blending of cultures through the centuries have created unique architectural styles and produced fusion cuisine specialties that allow visitors to not only walk around old cobblestone streets and visit fine museums to experience history but to be able to also taste what the islands have to offer.

When visitors think of the Dodecanese, it’s natural for the mind to wander to Rhodes, the most populous and largest of the island group that is known for its scenic castles, and its uniquely verdant and fertile landscape for that part of Greece, but the islands surrounding Rhodes – I would highlight Kos – are worth a visitor’s time all the same. The region’s commercial reliance on the seas and the natural landscape of the islands themselves have made seafood the staple of most locals’ diets. Sun-drenched octopus, the scaros fish (parrotfish) which is dried and salted on the island of Simi, along with a locally-caught lobster are ever-present and waiting to be enjoyed by visitors to the Dodecanese Islands. These islands, combining the majesty that the sea has to offer with centuries of rich culture, are the ideal getaway for visitors who seek to get away from the hustle and bustle of our daily lives. Thank you for allowing The National Herald to be your gateway to this special region of Greece.

RELATED

Columnists
Historical Fictions: A Turkish Diplomat Remembers

I am Emin Bey, a counsellor and interpreter to our Ottoman Embassy in Berlin.

Guest Viewpoints
The Healing by the Pool of Bethesda
Columnists
A Transatlantic Misunderstanding

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…to Amyntaio, a TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

Dear readers, let me briefly introduce myself, while wishing you "a summer full of positive energy and good health.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings