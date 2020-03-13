SNFCC Suspends All Events and Activities Due to the Coronavirus

ATHENS – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre (SNFCC) announced on Friday that it is suspending all its events and activities (concerts, plays, workshops, sports programmes and tours) for two weeks, until March 26. Additionally, it said that the children’s playground will also close due to the coronavirus.

The centre noted that it closely monitoring developments and the instructions given, with its main priority being to ensure the health of visitors and staff. The measures will be extended if this is ordered by the ministries responsible, it added.