Federation of Hellenic American Societies Vasilopita and Annual Meeting

PENNSAUKEN, NJ – The Federation of Hellenic American Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley held their Annual Dinner Meeting and Vasilopita blessing at the Pan-Icarian House on January 7. His Eminence Metropolitan Evangelos of New Jersey presided over the blessing. With close to 75 representatives of parishes and organizations in attendance, the Federation officially announced the 2020 Eleftheria Award Honoree and Grand Marshall.

AHEPA Supreme President George Horiates, Esq. is the 2020 Eleftheria Award recipient. The Honorable Georgia Athanasopulos, Consul General of the Republic of Panama and Dean of the Consular Corps of Philadelphia, is the grand Marshal.

The 2020 Greek Independence Day Parade will be held on Sunday, March 29, beginning at 17th and the Parkway in Philadelphia. The 2020 parade will commemorate the 2500-Year Anniversary of the Battle of Thermopylae.

For more information please contact Parade Chair, Georgia Chletcos by phone:610-547-0072.