Greektown Chicago Hosts Festive Annual Christmas Ceremony and Tree Lighting (Video)

CHICAGO – Greektown Chicago hosted its Annual Christmas Ceremony and Tree Lighting at the newly-unveiled Elysian Field on December 8.

The Christmas Ceremony, attended by Alderman Walter Burnett and Secretary of State Jesse White, featured caroling from Greek school students dressed in Greek-blue and white Santa hats and scarves, a visit from Santa Claus, offerings of hot cocoa and roasted chestnuts and a traditional Greektown Karavakia display.

Greektown continues to be a must-visit destination this holiday season, featuring beautiful Christmas lights lining the streets and trees, along with authentic Greek restaurants and cafés for all to experience while taking a break from the cold weather.