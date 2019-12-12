Greektown Chicago Hosts Festive Annual Christmas Ceremony and Tree Lighting (Video)

Greek school children sang at the event celebrating the festive Christmas season in Chicago's Greektown. Photo: Greektown Chicago

CHICAGO – Greektown Chicago hosted its Annual Christmas Ceremony and Tree Lighting at the newly-unveiled Elysian Field on December 8.

The Christmas Ceremony, attended by Alderman Walter Burnett and Secretary of State Jesse White, featured caroling from Greek school students dressed in Greek-blue and white Santa hats and scarves, a visit from Santa Claus, offerings of hot cocoa and roasted chestnuts and a traditional Greektown Karavakia display.

Greektown continues to be a must-visit destination this holiday season, featuring beautiful Christmas lights lining the streets and trees, along with authentic Greek restaurants and cafés for all to experience while taking a break from the cold weather.

The annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Chicago’s Greektown took place on Dec. 8 this year. Photo: Greektown Chicago
Crowds gathered across from the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago for the annual lighting of the Christmas tree. Photo: Greektown Chicago
