Theodor Kallifatides’ Latest Novel, The Siege of Troy

By Eleni Sakellis October 22, 2019

The Siege of Troy: A Novel by Theodor Kallifatides. Photo: Amazon

Homer’s epic The Iliad has long been a source of inspiration for writers and artists since ancient times. The huge cast of characters and the dramatic events of the bloody Trojan War fired the imagination of everyone from the ancient Greek dramatists to Greek writers of the diaspora in the present day including Theodor Kallifatides who makes his home in Sweden.

The Siege of Troy: A Novel, Kallifatides’ excellent retelling of perhaps the world’s first anti-war story offers impressive insights into …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available