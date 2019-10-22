Theodor Kallifatides’ Latest Novel, The Siege of Troy

Homer’s epic The Iliad has long been a source of inspiration for writers and artists since ancient times. The huge cast of characters and the dramatic events of the bloody Trojan War fired the imagination of everyone from the ancient Greek dramatists to Greek writers of the diaspora in the present day including Theodor Kallifatides who makes his home in Sweden.

The Siege of Troy: A Novel, Kallifatides’ excellent retelling of perhaps the world’s first anti-war story offers impressive insights into …