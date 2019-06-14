Demos’ Priest’s Memoir Offers Insights with Truth and Wit

In the difficult times we live in, uplifting stories about an individual’s life journey can offer inspiration and insights for the reader. Memoirs present the reader with a special opportunity to explore the real life experience of the author in their own words, personal recollections, anecdotes, bits of wisdom, and insights. As author Louis L’Amour wrote in his own memoir, titled Education of a Wandering Man, published in 1989, “For one who reads, there is no limit to the number …