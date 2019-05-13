Americans Spent $2 Billion + On Implants and Injectables in 2018

NEW YORK – New data from The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery shows that Americans spent more than $2 billion on silicone gel breast implants and injectables in 2018 alone.

In 2018 more than 300,000 breast augmentation procedures were performed by plastic surgeons certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and 88% of those breast augmentation procedures consisted of silicone gel implants. More than one billion dollars were spent on silicone gel implants in just one year.

The number of breast augmentation procedures performed has increased by 15% in the past five years.

Injectables are also on the rise. Of the 2,671,130 injectable procedures performed in 2018, 67% consisted of botulinum toxin injections and 30% consisted of hyaluronic acid injections.

The total spent on injectables last year exceeded $1 billion.

The number of injectable procedures performed has increased by 39% in the past five years and the figures demonstrate that breast augmentation continues to be one of the most popular surgical procedures nationwide, with a 15% increase in the number performed in the past five years; silicone gel implants are the preferred implant type in the United States.

The data also reflects that injectables are a perennially popular option for individuals seeking a more youthful appearance who aren’t yet ready to commit to a more invasive surgical procedure or are seeking aesthetic procedures which will enable them to stave off more invasive procedures for a longer period of time. Botulinum toxin has been the number one aesthetic procedure in plastic surgery practices since 1999.

Additional procedures, such as buttock augmentation and labiaplasty, once thought to be passing trends are anything but, with five years of continuous growth. Buttock augmentation has increased by 61% in the last five years, with more than $100 million spent in 2018. Labiaplasty has increased by 53% in the last five years with more than 35 million spent in 2018.

“The trends are not surprising and reflect what I see in my practice on a regular basis,” explains W. Grant Stevens, President of The Aesthetic Society. “With more women seeking options to aesthetically enhance every inch of their bodies, I’m not at all shocked to see that labiaplasty and buttock augmentation are becoming much more popular than ever before.”

A full copy of The Aesthetic Society’s latest statistics, including a PDF book containing press-ready infographics is available here:

https://www.surgery.org/sites/default/files/ASAPS-Stats2018_0.pdf

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery is recognized as the world’s leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 members in North America and internationally and is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

The Aesthetic Society, working with an independent research firm, compiled the national data for procedures performed in 2018. A paper-based questionnaire was mailed to 7,000 board-certified plastic surgeons. An online version of the questionnaire was also available. A total of 315 board-certified plastic surgeons returned questionnaires, of which 21 were retired or otherwise inactive during 2018. Final figures have been projected to reflect nationwide statistics.

The Survey on Cosmetic Procedures Performed in 2018 was compiled, tabulated and analyzed by Industry Insights Inc. (www.industryinsights.com ), an independent research firm based in Columbus, OH. For more information visit: www.surgery.org. To locate a plastic surgeon in your area visit www.smartbeautyguide.com/select-surgeon.