Zoo in Athens Announces Debut of Rare Pygmy Hippo

ATHENS – The debut of a rare and endangered pygmy hippopotamus was announced by the Attica Zoological Park in Athens, Greece, in a video on March 20, NBC News reported, noting that it is the first birth of a pygmy hippo at the zoo in 10 years, “to the delight of conservationists.”

‘Weighing around 15 and a half pounds, the male calf was born on February 19 and joins his parents Lizzie and Jamal as the only pygmy hippos at the zoo,” NBC News reported, adding that “conservationists are particularly pleased that the calf is male as they hope it will increase the number of births in the years ahead.”

Noi Psaroudaki, the zoo’s wildlife veterinarian, told Reuters, “this is the first birth in the zoo in 2024, and what a birth!”

Pygmy hippos are native to swamps and rainforests in western Africa, according to a report in the Associated Press which added that it is estimated that only about 2,500 still live in the wild.