Zoi Maroudas, Founder and CEO of Bambino’s Baby Food, Shares Her Journey

ANCHORAGE, AL – Zoi Maroudas, Founder and CEO of Bambino’s Baby Food, spoke with The National Herald about her Anchorage-based company which produces pure, fresh and nutritionally-balanced organic baby and toddler food, delivered directly to families across the United States. She also spoke about her family’s journey from Zakynthos to Anchorage, how her Greek heritage influences her life and work, and shared her advice for young entrepreneurs.

As noted in her biography online, Maroudas received a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a minor in Business from Baylor University where she also attended Baylor Medical School. Born in Greece, she grew up in a family of organic farmers and learned the importance of pure, healthy, fresh food. When the family moved to Alaska, they became successful restaurateurs, continuing the healthy, organic food tradition.

All the Bambino’s Baby Food recipes, as noted on the company’s website, are created with love and dedicated medical research from Maroudas along with leading allergist and pediatrician’s recommendations.

The brand’s unique approach – combining traditional Mediterranean dietary principles with sustainable, health-conscious manufacturing – has captured the attention of the American Allergy Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Association, and global audiences, including a feature on NBC’s Today Show.

TNH: Tell us about the journey from Zakynthos to Anchorage. What was the experience like for you and your family?

Zoi Maroudas: The migration from Zakynthos to Anchorage represents a deeply etched memory, filled with a complex tapestry of emotions. Despite my young age, the vivid goodbye to our loved ones and our homeland remains imprinted in my heart. Arriving in Alaska, we were naively unprepared for the January cold, our Greek attire no match for the harsh winter. However, the prospect of sharing our culture and values with the Alaskan community was a beacon of hope, laying the foundation for our new life.

TNH: What made you decide to found Bambino’s Baby Food?

ZM: My decision to establish Bambino’s Baby Food was driven by a commitment to enhance the nutritional welfare of the youngest members of our society, our future leaders. Observations from my medical career highlighted a significant gap in nutritional value in baby food available in medical settings and retail outlets. These observations did not align with the principles of the Mediterranean diet, digestive health science, or the importance of flavor. Bambino’s was born out of a desire to be part of the solution, offering nutritionally superior, preservative-free options for infants, adults with medical conditions, and those with compromised immune systems.

TNH: How does your Greek heritage influence your life and work?

ZM: My Greek heritage is the bedrock of Bambino’s Baby Food, from our recipes to our company culture, which is imbued with ‘Agapi’ (love). Our community outreach and company events are rich with Greek traditions, from the cuisine and dancing to the music that fills our production space. Often during our product production, the sounds of Greece play in the background – music by artists like Giannis Ploutarhos, Anna Vissi, Stelios Kazantzidis, and Mikis Theodorakis. My family, including my husband Andreas [Tziolas] and our children Athina and Constantino, who is also the face of our brand, are deeply connected to our Greek roots, embracing the language and traditions.

TNH: What has been the most challenging aspect of founding and running Bambino’s Baby Food?

ZM: Launching Bambino’s Baby Food in Alaska presented unique challenges, notably the geographical distance from the rest of the United States. Despite these hurdles, Alaska’s pristine environment provides unparalleled resources, from clean water and uncontaminated soil to an abundance of wild seafood, which are crucial to our product quality. Overcoming the logistical challenges to bring fresh, frozen meals directly to families nationwide has been our greatest obstacle.

TNH: What has been the most rewarding aspect?

ZM: There are numerous gratifying aspects of Bambino’s, both as a brand and as a movement. From creating safer, healthier foods that nourish our community to influencing food and agricultural regulations for the betterment of our children and the environment, every aspect fills me with pride. My heart smiles with joy hearing from families how our foods have supported them— from their baby’s first solid food to assisting little ones who are tube-fed, and elders recovering from surgeries or adapting to new life stages, helping them live stronger and healthier lives. My team and I continue to build this company as an extension of our family’s kitchen, with love at the core of everything we do. Being there for our community’s nutritional needs and family milestones is incredibly heartwarming and humbling. Witnessing the realization of Bambino’s mission to enhance the health of our youngest generation and the environment is profoundly fulfilling.

TNH: Where do you see the future of the company?

ZM: Looking ahead, I envision Bambino’s Baby Food not only expanding its market presence but also fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the food industry through mentorship and scholarships. Our goal is to support aspiring entrepreneurs who share our commitment to food quality and environmental stewardship.

TNH: What advice would you give to young entrepreneurs?

ZM: My advice to young entrepreneurs is to value every experience and educational opportunity. Every step is a building block towards success. Persistence, vigilance, and patience are key virtues in the entrepreneurial journey.

More information about Bambino’s Baby Food is available online: https://bambinosbabyfood.com/.