x

March 16, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Health

‘Zochia’ – Wild Greens for a Healthy Diet

March 16, 2024
By Evropi-Sofia Dalampira
Sonchus1
(Photo: Wikipedia/Public Domain)

Common sowthistles – ‘zochia’ – are fantastic greens for this season in Greece! Whenever I see them in the countryside, I remember my grandmother, Evropi, gathering them, boiling them for salad, and sometimes putting them in a pie!

Sonchus oleraceus (Common sowthistle) belongs to the family that includes botanicals such as sunflowers, dandelions, and similar plants. It can be consumed raw, but boiling somewhat reduces its bitterness, which otherwise is wonderful for your body!

It is rich in antioxidants and dietary fibers, minerals, and trace elements. However, the ‘hidden ace’ of sowthistles is the phenolics and flavonoids. These are the components that have been known since antiquity, especially through the botanist Theophrastus, for their properties. Traditionally, bitter greens strengthen the liver, the urinary tract, and act as a digestive aid and antispasmodic.

Nutritionally, sowthistles or ‘zochia’ (the local name depends on the region of Greece) are rich in calcium, vitamin C, phosphorus, iron, vitamin A, niacin, and riboflavin. They are an ideal food with a little lemon and olive oil to make a complete meal.

 * The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

 Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics, MSc in Botany-Biology and MSc in Horticulture & Viticulture.

RELATED

Health
Paul Alexander Thrived While Using an Iron Lung for Decades after Contracting Polio as a Child

DALLAS (AP) — Confined to an iron lung after contracting polio as a child, Paul Alexander managed to train himself to breathe on his own for part of the day, earned a law degree, wrote a book about his life, built a big following on social media and inspired people around the globe with his positive outlook.

Science
What’s Pi Day All About? Math, Science, Pies and More
Health
Another Dangerous Amoeba has been Linked to Neti Pots and Nasal Rinsing. Here’s what to Know

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Cease-Fire Talks with Israel and Hamas Expected to Restart

CAIRO  — Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

Common sowthistles – ‘zochia’ – are fantastic greens for this season in Greece! Whenever I see them in the countryside, I remember my grandmother, Evropi, gathering them, boiling them for salad, and sometimes putting them in a pie! Sonchus oleraceus (Common sowthistle) belongs to the family that includes botanicals such as sunflowers, dandelions, and similar plants.

WASHINGTON — Republicans and Israeli officials were quick to express outrage after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the war in Gaza and called for Israel to hold new elections.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's left-wing opposition leader briefly stepped away from politics Friday for a mandatory stint in the military.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Mice accidentally introduced to a remote island near Antarctica 200 years ago are breeding out of control because of climate change, and they are eating seabirds and causing major harm in a special nature reserve with “unique biodiversity.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.