Zelenskyy Will Make Ukraine’s Virtual Plea to Greek Parliament

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, early Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

ATHENS – Strongly resisting a Russian invasion but needing more international aid, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will, in a virtual address, make his country’s case directly to the Greek Parliament.

During a phone call between them, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis invited Zelenskyy to speak to lawmakers, said Kathimerini, but no date has been set for the address.

Greece was among the first countries to send military equipment to Ukraine but has since backed off after ferocious criticism from Russia and rejected a request to send anti-aircraft weapons to help.

Greece has also not accepted Zelenskyy’s request to stop buying Russian oil and gas, do business with Russia, stop sending Greek ships to Russia and letting Russian ships come to Greece, saying that’s financing the invasion.