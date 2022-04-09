Zelenskyy Urges Cyprus to End Passport Scheme for Russians

Politics

Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades, left, and the Cyprus' parliament president Annita Demetriou comment as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Cyprus' parliamentarians via video link at 'Filoxenia' conference center in Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIΑ – Ukraine’s president has asked Cypriot lawmakers to ratchet up pressure on Russia by shutting Cypriot ports to all Russian ships, and to stop granting Russian businessmen conveniences including Cypriot citizenship.

Addressing the Cypriot Parliament Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the east Mediterranean island nation for its humanitarian and financial aid and spoke of the destruction and death the Russian invasion has wrought. He warned that the killings of civilians that happened in the town of Bucha may be happening elsewhere.

Zelenskyy also pleaded for backing from Cyprus in Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union. He said EU membership for Ukraine would help strengthen the 27-member bloc.