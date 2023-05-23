Zeca’s Departure from F.C. Copenhagen: A Potential Reunion with Panathinaikos?

SPORTS

COPENHAGEN – Carlos Zeca, captain of F.C. Copenhagen, has announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires​. Zeca’s departure is likely to be a significant blow for the Lions, given his contribution of 193 games, two Danish championships, and his pivotal role in helping the club qualify for the Champions League group stage this season. His leadership on and off the pitch has been commended by the club’s sporting director, Peter Christiansen, who described him as one of the great captains in F.C. Copenhagen’s history​​.

Zeca joined F.C. Copenhagen in the summer of 2017 after a six-year tenure at Panathinaikos​. During his time with the Greek club, Zeca made more than 100 appearances and even lifted the Greek Cup as team captain in 2014. His contract with Panathinaikos was extended until the summer of 2019, before he made the move to F.C. Copenhagen​.

🥺⚪️🔵🦁#fcklive Anfører Carlos Zeca forlader klubben efter denne sæson, hvor hans kontrakt udløber. Alle i F.C. København ønsker Carlos alt det bedste i fremtiden. Læs mere på ⤵️https://t.co/qzdlTnkDoi pic.twitter.com/RmPeYZWTWq — F.C. København (@FCKobenhavn) May 23, 2023

Now, as Zeca’s contract with F.C. Copenhagen comes to an end, reports are emerging that a reunion with Panathinaikos could be on the cards. According to Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, Panathinaikos has offered Zeca a two-year contract​. The negotiations between Zeca and Panathinaikos are reportedly so advanced that an agreement could be reached within the coming days.

If the rumors turn out to be true, Zeca would be returning to a club that finished second in Greece’s top football league this season​​. This potential move could be a win-win situation for both parties. For Zeca, it would be a homecoming to a club where he made a significant impact and was well-loved by the fans. For Panathinaikos, they would be acquiring a proven leader and experienced player, who could help them challenge for the title in the upcoming season.

Zeca’s official farewell from F.C. Copenhagen will take place at the final game of the season at Parken Stadium on 4 June.