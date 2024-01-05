Zaharioudakis Family’s Growing Gyro Shack Franchise in Albuquerque

United States

ALBUQUERQUE – The idea of the Zaharioudakis family in Boise, Idaho, Gyro Shack has picked up on the idea of the famed Greek fast food concept by adding some uncommon ingredients to become a success and now has a branch in Albuquerque.

Gyro offerings at the Albuquerque location range from the traditional to the extraordinary, such as the BLT and the Spicy Bacon Avocado – now that’s something you won’t find in Greece or most Greek restaurants.

For vegetarian lovers there’s a meatless version that includes a Greek salad, and hummus and pita with tzatziki and spicy green sauces to top them off and bring a different taste outside the usual gyro – ordered only through a drive-through window.

It will be operated by a local group. “We know the WSGS team has what it takes to make Albuquerque residents fast fans of our fresh menu at Gyro Shack,” said Seth Brink, President of Sales and Development at Gyro Shack. “We can’t wait to hear Albuquerque yelling ‘Opa! A sit-down venture might be coming.