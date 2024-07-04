Zagori Mountain Running Is Back July 19-21 with New Routes, New Challenges

Travel

ZAGORI – Zagori Mountain Running, the country’s largest mountain trail running event, returns more refreshed than ever and full of challenges for its 13th year ‘in the place behind the mountain,’ Zagori, July 19-21.

Tymfi’s 7 Summits

Mountains are an important element of human life and the mountain games of Zagori, which started in 2011, draw thousands of visitors and top athletes from Greece and abroad every year. Their peaks symbolize human perseverance and will, as well as the unique feeling of freedom. The 13th Zagori Mountain Running invites us to discover the enchanting landscape of Tymfi, one of the most impressive mountain groups in Greece, through its seven most emblematic peaks. Within its boundaries is the Vikos-Aoos National Park, a protected Natura 2000 habitat, an area with rare flora and fauna, the Vikos gorge, the Aoos ravine and a number of the unique picturesque villages of Zagori which are now a UNESCO world heritage site. The area has been called the “Forest of the Great Peaks” because of the many steep and high peaks it has, with the highest being Gamila (2497 meters, about 8192 feet). The poster of the 13th Zagori Mountain Running is inspired by Tymfi and its seven most emblematic peaks, Gamila, Astraka, Ploskos, Karteros, Megala Litharia, Tsouka Rosa, Goura, trying to capture even a little bit of the magic and impressiveness of this unique place.

6+1 unique travel packages

This year’s event promises new thrills and experiences, through the newly marked routes. Always respectful of the environment, the event has created new challenges for runners of all ages and abilities. More specifically, it offers 6+1 unique route packages for each runner to choose the challenge that suits them best:

Challenge (60+33km) For the first time in 2024, the Challenge race will be held, which is essentially the combination of two races: the TeRA (60km) and the Zagori Classic Race (33km). Created for all those athletes who wish to face the challenge of running two races back-to-back, pushing their personal limits.

Tera (60km) TeRA is a mountain running race with a length of 60 kilometers and a positive altitude difference close to 4,000 meters. It is the top race of Zagori Mountain Running and this year it returns renewed and more demanding than ever. The start is at 5 AM and participants have 15 hours as a completion time limit, with an intervening disqualification time limit.

Zagori Classic Race (33km) In an adventure full of challenge and beauty, the new route of 33 km, which includes 2,100 meters of positive altitude difference, is an incredible opportunity to discover your limits and enjoy the beauty of the mountain landscape. This unique route passes through many villages, stairs and bridges of Zagori.

Half Marathon (21km) This year’s Zagori Mountain Running Half Marathon 21km race changes day and time and returns refreshed. If you haven’t tried this experience yet, then it’s worth registering for this race this year. A unique route that crosses traditional villages and bridges such as Hatsios, Kokkoros, and Tritoxo.

Forest (10km) The Forest 10km race is one of the most beautiful selection races in this year’s Zagori Mountain Running event as it is not only an opportunity for participants to run in a unique forest landscape, but also an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of forests and the need to maintain the balance between human activity and nature. It has an altitude of +430 meters and a view of the unique ravine of Vikos.

Fun (5km) A circular route (+240 meters of positive elevation gain), of moderate difficulty, ideal for all those who want to start their activity with mountain running.

And of course, the favorite race of the youngsters could not be missed, the Zagoraki, with the support of Zagori Natural Mineral Water.

