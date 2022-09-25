x

September 25, 2022

Literature

Yvette Manessis Corporon’s Latest Novel Set in Corfu

September 25, 2022
By Eleni Sakellis
Where the Wandering Ends book
Where the Wandering Ends: A Novel of Corfu by Yvette Manessis Corporon. Photo: Amazon

The Greek islands continue to draw visitors from around the world, while also inspiring writers as the setting for a variety of novels, from romance to murder-mysteries. Among the latest books set on a Greek island is Where the Wandering Ends: A Novel of Corfu by Yvette Manessis Corporon. This work of historical fiction, published by Harper Muse, is Corporon’s third book and spans decades from the difficult post-World War II years to the early 2000s.

Beginning in a poor Greek community on Corfu, Marco, age 10, is among the poorest but his grandmother once worked for the royal family and Marco’s mother played alongside the young Prince Phillip. With Greece on the brink of civil war, Marco’s mother hopes that somehow the royal family will save her own.

As the Civil War continues, and its brutality grows, entire villages are emptied of their inhabitants and children are separated from their families.

The book follows young Katerina who has been best friends with Marco for as long as she can remember, cementing their bond by stealing scraps from her family’s table to sneak to him. But when the communists reach their village, loyalties are tested as devastating secrets threaten to emerge. Katerina and Marco are separated just before her family flees on foot. At their final goodbye, Katerina and Marco promise to find their way back to the village, and to each other. This haunting childhood vow launches events that will take decades to unravel.

Yvette Manessis Corporon. Photo by Eroula Dimitriou
Yvette Manessis Corporon. Photo by Eroula Dimitriou

The book transports the reader to the Greek village with vivid description and dialogue from the very first chapter. The attention to detail is clear and the village springs to life in the pages of this multi-generational story.

It should be noted that Corporon appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA) on August 26 when Where the Wandering Ends, ahead of its September 6 release date, was chosen as “Buzz Pick” of the week by the GMA Book Club.

Corporon’s debut novel, titled When the Cypress Whispers, was published in 2014 and was also set on a Greek island, Erikousa, off the coast of Corfu. An atmospheric story about past and present, family and fate, love and dreams the book poignantly captures the deep bond between a Greek-American woman and her Greek grandmother. Corporon’s second book, Something Beautiful Happened: A Story of Survival and Courage in the Face of Evil is a work of nonfiction that tells the remarkable story of the author’s own family, history, and the present day search for the Jewish family her grandmother helped save in Erikousa during World War II.

Yvette Manessis Corporon is an internationally bestselling author and Emmy Award-winning producer. To date, her books have been translated into sixteen languages. A first generation Greek-American with deep family roots on Corfu, she studied classical civilization and journalism at New York University. Corporon has received the Silurian Award for Excellence in Journalism and the New York City Council and Comptroller’s Award for Greek Heritage and Culture. She lives in New York with her husband and two children.

Yvette Manessis Corporon’s Where the Wandering Ends: A Novel of Corfu and her two previous books are available online and in bookstores.

More information is available online: yvettecorporon.com.

Follow Yvette Manessis Corporon on social media Instagram: @yvettecorporon; Twitter: @YvetteNY; Facebook: @YvetteManessisCorporonAuthor.

