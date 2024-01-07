x

January 7, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Literature

Your Story Starts Here by Jim Zervanos Available for Preorder

January 7, 2024
By Eleni Sakellis
Your Story Starts Here Zervanos book
Your Story Starts Here: A Year on the Brink with Generation Z by Jim Zervanos. (Photo: Amazon)

Jim Zervanos, the Greek-American author of the inspiring memoir That Time I Got Cancer: A Love Story and the novel Love Park, announced that his new book, titled Your Story Starts Here: A Year on the Brink with Generation Z, is now available for preorder. Zervanos who has roots from the island of Kos on both sides of his family, made the announcement via email.

“I’m excited to announce that my new book, Your Story Starts Here: A Year on the Brink with Generation Z, is now available for preorder,” he said. “This memoir is an intimate exploration of the challenges, resilience, and unwavering hope of today’s youth in a turbulent world— as seen through my eyes as a seasoned high-school English teacher and father of two young sons during this extraordinary time in America. I think you’ll really enjoy it.”

To chronicle this extraordinary time, Zervanos assigned himself a unique task: keeping a journal, as noted in the book’s description. Within the pages of his journal, readers witness “his kids” grappling with pressing issues like identity politics, gun violence, and political uncertainty. A sophomore prodigy wrestles his demons onto the pages of his fiction before entering a psychiatric hospital. An estranged junior posts ominous threats on Snapchat, while a principal sabotages a student walkout. Meanwhile, in his classroom, Jim prepares a hiding space for an active shooter event and, back home, finds solace in the eulogy of his young sons’ pet fish, sent on its final journey with a flush.

“Mark your calendar for the book launch on Tuesday, March 12 at 7 PM at Main Point Books in Wayne, PA,” Zervanos said in his announcement, noting that he will be sharing news on social media— Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

“Looking back on 2023, I’m so grateful for all the enthusiastic support I received for That Time I Got Cancer: A Love Story,” the author added.

Zervanos also expressed appreciation for his readers who share their reviews and help spread the word about his work: “Thank you for your great reviews— they really do help my books reach a larger audience.”

Zervanos’ well-written, thought-provoking memoirs are compelling reads and ideal selections for book groups. He noted that he would love to visit such groups “and discuss these books.”

“I hope you enjoy Your Story Starts Here: A Year on the Brink with Generation Z,” Zervanos said.

Kelly Simmons, author of Not My Boy, said of Zervanos’ Your Year Starts Here: “High school students, full of anger and pain, come alive through their words and their teacher’s insights in this eminently readable memoir in essays as a teacher navigates his classroom, his family life and career at the same time. Packed with empathy as well as literary lessons, we have a front-row seat to watch the world fall apart as these kids come of age. This book is insightful, heartfelt, and authentic. The world needs more teachers, and more writers, like Jim Zervanos.”

Zervanos is a graduate of the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College and Bucknell University, where he won the William Bucknell Prize for English and was an Academic All-American baseball player. His award-winning essays and short stories have been published in numerous literary journals, magazines, and anthologies. He teaches at a high school in the suburbs of Philadelphia, where he lives with his wife and two sons and has risen in the baseball pantheon as coach of two Little League teams.

Your Story Starts Here: A Year on the Brink with Generation Z by Jim Zervanos, is available for preorder online now and will be released on March 12.

More information about Zervanos and his books is available online: www.jimzervanos.com.

RELATED

CULTURE & ARTS
Judith Light and ‘Last of Us’ Actors Are First-time Winners at Creative Arts Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES — Judith Light from "Poker Face" and Nick Offerman and Storm Reid from "The Last of Us" were winners at Saturday night's Creative Arts Emmy Awards on a night when the theme was first-time Emmys for actors of all ages.

Cinema
What to Know About the 2024 Golden Globes
Culture
Gennadius Library Presents Lecture with Dr. Yiorgo Topalidis, Jan. 9

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

NYC Subway Service is Disrupted for a Second Day after Low-Speed Collision that Injured More than 20

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City subway service was disrupted for a second day Friday as transit workers labored in the cramped confines of a tunnel beneath Manhattan to remove two trains that collided and derailed, causing minor injuries to about two dozen passengers.

BISMARCK, N.D.

WASHINGTON — Senior Biden administration leaders, top Pentagon officials and members of Congress were unaware for days that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had been hospitalized since Monday, U.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Here's what to know about the night South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp more than a decade ago in a Valentine's Day killing that jolted the world and shattered the image of a sports superstar.

ADELBODEN, Switzerland — Manuel Feller denied the young Norwegian team another win at Adelboden in a World Cup slalom on Sunday and extended Austria's unbeaten run in the discipline this season.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.