Your Story Starts Here by Jim Zervanos Available for Preorder

Jim Zervanos, the Greek-American author of the inspiring memoir That Time I Got Cancer: A Love Story and the novel Love Park, announced that his new book, titled Your Story Starts Here: A Year on the Brink with Generation Z, is now available for preorder. Zervanos who has roots from the island of Kos on both sides of his family, made the announcement via email.

“I’m excited to announce that my new book, Your Story Starts Here: A Year on the Brink with Generation Z, is now available for preorder,” he said. “This memoir is an intimate exploration of the challenges, resilience, and unwavering hope of today’s youth in a turbulent world— as seen through my eyes as a seasoned high-school English teacher and father of two young sons during this extraordinary time in America. I think you’ll really enjoy it.”

To chronicle this extraordinary time, Zervanos assigned himself a unique task: keeping a journal, as noted in the book’s description. Within the pages of his journal, readers witness “his kids” grappling with pressing issues like identity politics, gun violence, and political uncertainty. A sophomore prodigy wrestles his demons onto the pages of his fiction before entering a psychiatric hospital. An estranged junior posts ominous threats on Snapchat, while a principal sabotages a student walkout. Meanwhile, in his classroom, Jim prepares a hiding space for an active shooter event and, back home, finds solace in the eulogy of his young sons’ pet fish, sent on its final journey with a flush.

“Mark your calendar for the book launch on Tuesday, March 12 at 7 PM at Main Point Books in Wayne, PA,” Zervanos said in his announcement, noting that he will be sharing news on social media— Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

“Looking back on 2023, I’m so grateful for all the enthusiastic support I received for That Time I Got Cancer: A Love Story,” the author added.

Zervanos also expressed appreciation for his readers who share their reviews and help spread the word about his work: “Thank you for your great reviews— they really do help my books reach a larger audience.”

Zervanos’ well-written, thought-provoking memoirs are compelling reads and ideal selections for book groups. He noted that he would love to visit such groups “and discuss these books.”

“I hope you enjoy Your Story Starts Here: A Year on the Brink with Generation Z,” Zervanos said.

Kelly Simmons, author of Not My Boy, said of Zervanos’ Your Year Starts Here: “High school students, full of anger and pain, come alive through their words and their teacher’s insights in this eminently readable memoir in essays as a teacher navigates his classroom, his family life and career at the same time. Packed with empathy as well as literary lessons, we have a front-row seat to watch the world fall apart as these kids come of age. This book is insightful, heartfelt, and authentic. The world needs more teachers, and more writers, like Jim Zervanos.”

Zervanos is a graduate of the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College and Bucknell University, where he won the William Bucknell Prize for English and was an Academic All-American baseball player. His award-winning essays and short stories have been published in numerous literary journals, magazines, and anthologies. He teaches at a high school in the suburbs of Philadelphia, where he lives with his wife and two sons and has risen in the baseball pantheon as coach of two Little League teams.

Your Story Starts Here: A Year on the Brink with Generation Z by Jim Zervanos, is available for preorder online now and will be released on March 12.

More information about Zervanos and his books is available online: www.jimzervanos.com.