July 15, 2023

‘Young Stars’ of Asteras Tripolis New York Qualify For Ryder-Vass Final 16

July 15, 2023
By The National Herald
'Young Stars' of Asteras Tripolis New York Qualify For Ryder-Vass Final 16
‘Young Stars’ of Asteras Tripolis New York Qualify For Ryder-Vass Final 16. Photo: Asteras Tripolis New York.

Not even the most optimistic fans of the team could have imagined a more ideal course for the Under 23 youth team of Asteras Tripolis New York when the LISFL Ryder-Vass championship games began a few weeks ago.

They eventually took first place in the ‘Queens’ group, with 16 points from 6 matches, 5 wins and only one draw. In second place are the NY Irish Rovers U23 with 13 points, who have one more game to play, but to dethrone Asteras from the top spot, not only do they need to beat Cambria heights U23, but they will need a score of at least 5-0 to achieve a better goal ratio than the ‘Arcadians’.

‘Young Stars’ of Asteras Tripolis New York Qualify For Ryder-Vass Final 16. Photo: Asteras Tripolis New York.

Currently the Hellenic-American team enjoys first place among all 25 teams taking part in the league, not only for gathering most points but having the best goal ratio as well.

This past week, Asteras added two more wins, one on July 11 over Real New York U23, where it secured a startling 4-1 away win and Coach Danny Damiano’s side played impressive football at times during the second half. McGiff and Avakook each scored a goal, while 19-year-old Marco Russo gave a ‘clinic’ with two elaborate goals. In general, all players performed extremely well except for the first 15 minutes, when they found themselves behind in the score early on.

‘Young Stars’ of Asteras Tripolis New York Qualify For Ryder-Vass Final 16. Photo: Asteras Tripolis New York.

Last Thursday the team was scheduled to face HOTA Bavarians U23 White, but at the last minute declared their inability to form a starting line-up and thus forfeited a victory in The young Arcadians’ will be able to enjoy a restful weekend, waiting for the final standings, after all remaining matches of the other teams will be held during this Sunday. Given that the Hellenic-American team will have home advantage, and since on Monday their opponent will be known, the ‘Young Stars’ of Asteras will begin preparation for the round of 16, which is scheduled to take place on July 23.

Source: Asteras Tripolis New York (Denos Vlahos)

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

