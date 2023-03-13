Young Greek Musician Costa Titch is Mourned

Music

NAIROBI – Costa Titch, a rising international musician of Greek descent, died suddenly last weekend, “his family said on Instagram, hours after performing at a music festival,” according to CNN.

The 28-year-old musician’s birth name name is Constantinos Tsobanoglou and CNN reported that, “footage circulating on social media appeared to show Tsobanoglou fall over on stage before being lifted up by someone beside him. Tsobanoglou then gets up for several seconds before apparently collapsing.”

Tsobanoglou’s family said on his Instagram, “it is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time… We are thankful for those emergency responders and all those present in his last hours.” A cause of death was not noted.

“Costa was a galvanizing voice amongst South Africa’s amapiano scene – a talented rapper, dancer, singer, songwriter, collaborator, and friend to the festival,” the statement added, and CNN noted that, “Tsobanoglou was a growing sensation in South Africa and one of the biggest stars of amapiano, a style of music characterized by deep house, log-drum driven basslines and soulful piano melodies. His rap style combines South Africa’s culture, style and indigenous languages with international rap sub-genres like trap music, which originated in Atlanta’s thriving hip hop scene.”

The article also reported that, “Tsobanoglou was born in Nelspruit in northeastern South Africa and had already had a successful career in dance before becoming a rapper. Tsobanoglou’s song ‘Big Flexa’ made him a star across Africa after it became successful on TikTok. The rapper had recently partnered with a music label started by Senegalese-American musician Akon, who was featured featured on a remix of Big Flexa.’

(Marterial from CNN was used in this article)