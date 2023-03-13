Young Greek Musician Costa Titch is Mourned

x

March 13, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, MA – Biogen Inc. on March 8 announced that the Board of Directors has elected Caroline Dorsa as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective immediately following the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled to take place on…

NEW YORK — Governments in the U.S. and Britain are taking extraordinary steps to prevent a potential banking crisis after the failure of California-based Silicon Valley Bank prompted fears of a broader upheaval. U.S. regulators worked through the weekend to…

NEW YORK – Columbia University announced on March 6 that Roy and Diana Vagelos have made a $175 million gift to Columbia University to create the Vagelos Institute for Biomedical Research Education which will be home to PhD students pursuing the most creative, potentially disruptive ideas in biomedical science, and will spur the training of more physician-scientists able to translate the latest paradigm-shifting discoveries into revolutionary new methods in patient care. The gift will enable Columbia to create a new academic model that encourages and accelerates the intellectual risk-taking needed to make historic advances in health science research. Supportive career…

ATHENS - It's bad news for Greece's ruling New Democracy – and other governments before – parents using the phrase “Message Me When You Get There” given to children before trips as an anger slogan after a train tragedy killed…

ASTORIA – The Federation of Dodecanese Societies USA celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Unification of the islands with motherland Greece on March 12 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Astoria beginning with the Divine Liturgy, Artoklasia, and Doxology…

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis marks the 10th anniversary of his election as pope on Monday. During that decade, several historic occasions, as well as several unplanned events, helped define the contours and priorities of history's first Latin American pontiff. Visits with refugees in Italy and Greece, trips to Africa…

BOSTON – Fr. Romanos Karanos, the presiding priest of the Annunciation parish in Brockton, MA, and also professor of ecclesiastical music at the Holy Cross School Theological School and Nicholas Babanikas, president of the Parish Council, spoke to The National…

SPRINGFIELD, MO. - When Manolis Savvenas came to the United States from Rhodes, he was a professional wrestler who went by the name Mike Pappas, also known as The Flying Greek. However, he eventually returned to his jewelry-making roots, having…

NEW YORK - She’s considered the most important Greek-American artist of the postwar period, but her work hadn’t been the focus of a major exhibition in over 40 years. Now, with a striking new exhibition in New York, Chyrssa is…

What comes to mind watching and listening to Greek officials try to explain why a deadly head-on train crash that killed 57 people – most of them students returning from Athens to Thessaloniki after the annual Carnival celebration – is that Ralph Kramden was the Minister of Silly Talks. It's…

Letter from Athens by Andy Dabilis

Even among the vast diversity of stellar Greek-American artists, Basil Gogos will always hold a unique place. For Basil Gogos was, if nothing else, an internationally renowned maker of monsters. Strangely enough, it is Gogos’ particular vision of the grotesque…

By Steve Frangos
The fever pitch in relations between the U.S. and China is rising dangerously high, with the Chinese leaving no move and no statement unanswered. And it all revolves around Taiwan but also... China's balloons. But things are getting dangerous, with…

By Vasileios Magalios
Originally, the first of the two expected rounds of elections were to be held on April 9. While this was not publicly announced by the Prime Minister, it was confirmed by people in contact with him. It was even said…

By Antonis H. Diamataris
ATHENS - Greece’s prime minister Monday said a massive earthquake in Turkey and deadly rail disaster in northern Greece have helped de-escalate tension between the two neighbors, driven by a popular feeling of solidarity. The devastating Feb. 6 quake in southern Turkey killed some 50,000 people in the country and…

ATHENS – As expected, the train tragedy that took 57 lives saw the ruling New Democracy government in Greece take a big hit in surveys ahead of elections coming, likely in May, its lead slipping to 3.9 percent but other parties pounded. The poll by GPO on behalf of Parapolitika…

ANKARA - As Turkey's earthquake and Greece's train tragedy saw a breaking-off in tensions between the countries for now, Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said they should now talk about “sharing the wealth in the Aegean” instead of fighting over it. But the idea coincided with Turkey wanting to get…

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Monday it is approving the controversial major Willow oil project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope, one of President Joe Biden’s most consequential climate choices that is likely to draw condemnation from environmentalists who say it flies in the face of the Democratic president’s pledges. The announcement comes a day after the administration, in a big conservation move, said it would bar or limit drilling in some other areas of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean. Biden's Willow plan would allow three drill sites initially, which project developer ConocoPhillips has said would include about 219 total…

Although the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely behind us, the lifestyle of working remotely and spending more time outdoors continues to flourish. There…

SAN DIEGO — At least eight people were killed when two migrant smuggling boats capsized in shallow but treacherous surf amid heavy fog, authorities said…

DAVENPORT, Iowa — To outsiders, they looked like simple stacks of paper. But for Donald Trump's first presidential campaign, they represented a missed opportunity. A…

ATHENS – In a visit to the Greek Capital, Cyprus' new President Nikos Christodoulides met Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis and said the countries would like the European Union involved in trying to bring together Cyprus that's been split since 1974 Turkish invasions. Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, a hardliner who follows…

NICOSIA -  Following Greece's lead in conducting business with Saudi Arabia despite the Gulf nation's alleged involvement in the killing of an American-based journalist, Cyprus is forging ahead with deals and investments. A Framework Cooperation Program was signed in Nicosia by Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and Saudi Minister of Investment…

ATHENS - The Cyprus issue is a top national priority of Greek foreign policy, and Greece will continue its undivided support toward its resolution in a fair and viable manner, Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Thursday after meeting with his Cyprus Republic counterpart Constantine Kombos in Athens. At…

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will earmark 2% of gross domestic product to defense spending in line with other European Union member states as a means to strengthen the east Mediterranean island nation’s foreign policy bargaining power, the new Cypriot president said Friday. Nikos Christodoulides told reporters after a visit…

TOKYO — Tokyo’s high court on Monday ordered a retrial for an 87-year-old former boxer who has been on death row for more than five decades after his murder conviction that his lawyers said was based on forced confession and fabricated evidence. The Tokyo High Court said Iwao Hakamada deserves…

Western sanctions have hit Russian banks, wealthy individuals and technology imports. But after a year of far-reaching restrictions aimed at degrading Moscow's war chest, economic life for ordinary Russians doesn't look all that different than it did before the invasion of Ukraine. There's no mass unemployment, no plunging currency, no…

BEIJING — An agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to re-establish diplomatic relations has cast China in a leading role in Middle Eastern politics — a part previously reserved for longtime global heavyweights like the U.S. and Russia. It's another sign that China's diplomatic clout is growing to match its…

LONDON (AP) — The BBC secured a draw on Monday in its showdown with Gary Lineker, reversing the former soccer great's suspension from the airwaves for a tweet that criticized the U.K. government’s new migration policy. The about-face followed a weekend of chaos and crisis for Britain's publicly funded national broadcaster, which faced a huge backlash after sidelining one of its best-known hosts for expressing a political opinion. “Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend,” BBC Director-General…

LOS ANGELES — Julius Randle scored 33 points in a bounce-back performance, RJ Barrett got 20 of his 30 in the second half, and the…

MADRID — Still mired in controversy over its payments to the company of a former refereeing committee official, Barcelona restored its lead over Real Madrid…

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored 34 points, James Harden had 18 points and 14 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers cruised to a wire-to-wire 112-93 win…

SYDNEY -  The trendy Eros Greek restaurant in Sydney was ordered to close for 60 hours by the New South Wales liquor regulation authority in Australia which said it was told by police that a motorcycle gang was going to storm it. The Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) said…

ATHENS – In a visit to the Greek Capital, Cyprus' new President Nikos Christodoulides met Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis and said the countries would like the European Union involved in trying to bring together Cyprus that's been split since 1974 Turkish invasions. Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, a hardliner who follows…

Greece Releases 16-Year-Old’s Eurovision Hope Entry: What They Say (Video)

ATHENS - With hopes of becoming the second-youngest winner ever in the kitschy Eurovision song contest to be held in May in Liverpool, the official video of 16-year-old Greek-Danish singer Victor Vernicos’ song, "What They Say," has been released. In a selection process that included a panel, instead of being…

Four Astronauts Fly SpaceX Back Home, End 5-Month Mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa. The U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew spent five months at the International Space Station, arriving last October. Besides…

ATHENS - There's wellness tourism and health tourism and sports tourism and …. well, Greece is seeking to make the country a year-round destination for foreign travelers and now reaching out to adventurers. The Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) has joined the Association of Touring and Adventure Suppliers (ATAS) that…

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - Nick Pihakis began his career driving produce routes in Birmingham, Alabama, a city with a vibrant Greek-American community but he didn't stop there: next came learning the restaurant business from fellow Greeks. There was no stopping him as he learned all the stations of the eateries but…

MILFORD, Connecticut - Researchers at the Yale School of Public Health in collaboration with Dr. Artemis Morris, of the Artemis Wellness Naturopathic Practice (Milford, Connecticut, USA), announce the launch of a new preparatory project entitled "Oleocanthal Plus" Cardio. Starting in March 2023, Dr. Morris, will be adding 30ml/day of high…

NAIROBI – Costa Titch, a rising international musician of Greek descent, died suddenly last weekend, “his family said on Instagram, hours after performing at a music festival,” according to CNN. The 28-year-old musician’s birth name name is Constantinos Tsobanoglou and CNN reported that, “footage circulating on social media appeared to…

Yesteryear by Stephen G. Eoannou is based on the true story of Fran Striker, a struggling radio play scriptwriter who would eventually create The Lone Ranger— and sell the rights for $10. Set in Buffalo, NY, during the early 1930s, Yesteryear explores the events and magical influences that led to the…

LOS ANGELES — keFollow along for real-time updates on the 2023 Oscars from The Associated Press — on the decidedly not red carpet, inside the Dolby Theatre and behind the scenes. Live updates are brought to you by AP journalists in Los Angeles and around the country. What to know:…

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Michelle Yeoh's mother cried for joy for her "little princess" when the Malaysian performer became the first Asian to win the best actress Oscar. Yeoh's family and two Cabinet ministers were among the supporters roaring with joy at Yeoh's win during a special Academy Awards viewing…

Pfizer will spend $43 billion to buy Seagen and deepen its reach into treating cancer. The pharmaceutical giant said Monday that it will pay $229 in cash for each Seagen share. Bothell, Washington-based Seagen Inc. is a biotech drug developer that specializes in antibody-drug conjugate, or ADC, technology. Its key…

LONDON - March 13, 2023 - ( Newswire.com ) Mars Growth Capital, a joint venture between MUFG and Liquidity Group, announced today their first Nordic deal, with a $5 million funding in Kognity, an edtech company headquartered in Sweden. Kognity offers an award-winning digital teaching and learning platform used by…

TOKYO — Japan on Monday dropped its request for people to wear masks after three years, but hardly anything changed in the country that has had an extremely high regard for their effectiveness at anti-virus protection. Most commuters exiting Tokyo's main train station in the morning were wearing masks as…

NAIROBI – Costa Titch, a rising international musician of Greek descent, died suddenly last weekend, “his family said on Instagram, hours after performing at a music festival,” according to CNN.

The 28-year-old musician’s birth name name is Constantinos Tsobanoglou and CNN reported that, “footage circulating on social media appeared to show Tsobanoglou fall over on stage before being lifted up by someone beside him. Tsobanoglou then gets up for several seconds before apparently collapsing.”

Tsobanoglou’s family said on his Instagram, “it is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time… We are thankful for those emergency responders and all those present in his last hours.” A cause of death was not noted.

“Costa was a galvanizing voice amongst South Africa’s amapiano scene – a talented rapper, dancer, singer, songwriter, collaborator, and friend to the festival,” the statement added, and CNN noted that, “Tsobanoglou was a growing sensation in South Africa and one of the biggest stars of amapiano, a style of music characterized by deep house, log-drum driven basslines and soulful piano melodies. His rap style combines South Africa’s culture, style and indigenous languages with international rap sub-genres like trap music, which originated in Atlanta’s thriving hip hop scene.”

The article also reported that, “Tsobanoglou was born in Nelspruit in northeastern South Africa and had already had a successful career in dance before becoming a rapper. Tsobanoglou’s song ‘Big Flexa’ made him a star across Africa after it became successful on TikTok. The rapper had recently partnered with a music label started by Senegalese-American musician Akon, who was featured featured on a remix of Big Flexa.’

(Marterial from CNN was used in this article)

