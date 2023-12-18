Young Greek Motorcycle Cop Fatally Injured Chasing Car Theft Suspect

Society

ATHENS – A 19-year-old Greek police officer who was a member of the DIAS motorcycle unit was fatally injured in the pursuit of four suspects over an apparent car theft, and a second seriously hurt in a separate chase.

No identifications were given although a 20-year-old suspect said to be a Roma was apprehended in the second case, the incident the latest in a number involving police pursuing Roma suspects, which have led to shootings and deaths.

Citizen Protection Minister Ioannis Oikonomou has extended his condolences to the family and the Greek Police (ELAS) over the death of the police officer in the area of Nikaia, near Piraeus.

“Yet another Greek police officer has fallen in the line of duty, bravely striving to protect society from criminal elements. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and the Greek Police,” Oikonomou said.

“The personnel of the Greek Police, operating under extremely challenging conditions, are dedicated to addressing both the surge of violence and lawlessness afflicting the Western world and the skepticism that some segments of society harbor toward police work.”

“With unwavering dedication and selflessness, they make substantial contributions to every facet of daily life and deserve widespread recognition and support,” he added.

The second incident occurred during a car chase on the Athens-Corinth national road near Aspropyrgos in western Attica with the injured officer taken to a military hospital for treatment.