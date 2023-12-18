x

December 18, 2023







Young Greek Motorcycle Cop Fatally Injured Chasing Car Theft Suspect

December 18, 2023
By The National Herald
ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΠΕΡΙΠΟΛΙΚΟ, ΜΟΤΟΣΥΚΛΕΤΑ (ΡΑΦΑΗΛ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΔΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by RAPHAEL GEORGIADIS/EUROKINISSI, file)

ATHENS – A 19-year-old Greek police officer who was a member of the DIAS motorcycle unit was fatally injured in the pursuit of four suspects over an apparent car theft, and a second seriously hurt in a separate chase.

No identifications were given although a 20-year-old suspect said to be a Roma was apprehended in the second case, the incident the latest in a number involving police pursuing Roma suspects, which have led to shootings and deaths.

Citizen Protection Minister Ioannis Oikonomou has extended his condolences to the family and the Greek Police (ELAS) over the death of the police officer in the area of Nikaia, near Piraeus.

“Yet another Greek police officer has fallen in the line of duty, bravely striving to protect society from criminal elements. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and the Greek Police,” Oikonomou said.

“The personnel of the Greek Police, operating under extremely challenging conditions, are dedicated to addressing both the surge of violence and lawlessness afflicting the Western world and the skepticism that some segments of society harbor toward police work.”

“With unwavering dedication and selflessness, they make substantial contributions to every facet of daily life and deserve widespread recognition and support,” he added.

The second incident occurred during a car chase on the Athens-Corinth national road near Aspropyrgos in western Attica with the injured officer taken to a military hospital for treatment.

As Holidays Approach, Migrants Face Eviction from New York City Shelters

NEW YORK (AP) — It could be a cold, grim New Year for thousands of migrant families living in New York City’s emergency shelter system.

ATHENS - Greece’s dilemma of luring more tourists has clashed with too many of them coming to the most popular areas - especially islands like Mykonos and Santorini - with regulations coming to curb development but allow luxury hotels.

WASHINGTON, DC – The lobbying firm of Manatos & Manatos celebrated its 40th anniversary at the new Limani restaurant on December 13.

ATLANTA — Federal drug officials are warning Georgia to shelve its plans to be the first state to allow pharmacies to dispense medical marijuana products.

The holidays are here and Americans are indulging in seafood, particularly lobster.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

