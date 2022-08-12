x

August 12, 2022

Young French Woman Loses Her Life During Swim at Rethymno

August 12, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greek coast guard. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/RODOSPRESS.GR/ARGIRIS MANTIKOS, File)

ATHENS – A 34-year-old French woman died on Thursday afternoon in the coastal area of Bali at Rethymno, NW Crete.

She had called for help from a lifeguard, who called the emergency ambulance service (EKAV). The woman died and her body was transferred to the Rethymno hospital, which verified her death.

A coroner’s report is expected.

Greek-American Cornell Student Rescues Man on Subway Tracks in the Bronx

NEW YORK – Greek-American Cornell University senior Bryce Demopoulos rescued a man who had fallen on the subway tracks at the Third Avenue-138 Street station on the No.

